County Commission Budget Up $ubstantialy, Including Higher Travel And Discretionary Spending Allotment

The County Commission budget is up $114,000 over the current fiscal year, officials said Wednesday at a county budget hearing - unless there was to be a cut in the planned increase for travel and discretionary sdpending.

Chairman Jeff Eversole, who called the session, said the initial $114,000 increase would be reduced $27,500 if commissioners would agree to raise their yearly allotment for travel and discretionary spending only by $2,500.

However, several commissioners said they want to up it by $5,000 per month as was initially included in a commission budget of $1,178,333.

Chairman Eversole said he had spoken with County Finance Director Lee Brouner about the lesser amount for travel and discretionary funds on Monday.

He said it was "part of budgetary give and take" and involved a "staged approach" to getting up to a level of $20,000 each per year per commission. The current level is $15,000 per commissioner.

Commissioner Greg Beck said, "There were a lot of conferences I had to miss because I didn't have enough money. I reccoment we put it (the full $5,000 extra) back in the budget."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said he is on two national boards, but he "would not be able to attend conferences where I get a lot of information" without more travel money. He said, "We get a lot of ideas from these meetings that we can bring back home."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said the account allows commissioners to help a lot of worthy groups. He questioned how the $5,000 had been trimmed to $2,500.

The hearing was not a voting meeting. It was decided that those who wanted to keep the increase to $5,000 should call Mr. Brouner and let him know by the end of the day. If there were six to call him, the full amount was to go back into the budget.

Commissioner Steve Highlander questioned whether that method of compiling votes met legal requirements.

