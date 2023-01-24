Latest Headlines

Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths

  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Reginald Wayne Jones
Reginald Wayne Jones

Federal authorities have arrested a Chattanooga man, saying he has been associated with several drug deaths.

Reginald Wayne Jones, 62, was charged with being a felon in possession of weapons.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Chattanooga Police executed a search warrant at Jones' residence at 2213 Fairleigh St.

They found a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special revolver was well as fentanyl and cocaine. 

Jones said he bought the 38 Special from an unknown person for $75.

He said he traded for the shotgun from an individual identified as J.K. about two months earlier. The government said J.K. died Sept. 11, 2021, of a drug overdose. He was 25.

There have been other drug overdose cases associated with Jones and his residence, it was stated.

On Jan. 1, 2021, a 21-year-old female was found unconscious on Jones' front porch. She was transported to the hospital, but died. Jones was present when she was found.

In November 2022, a 30-year-old male was found in a road very close to Jones' residence. He died from an apparent drug overdose.  

At the time of the execution of the search warrant in October 2021, there were two other individuals in the residence. One of them said he was a drug addict and had been using drugs since he was 17. He was 32. He said he slept on the couch at the Jones residence. Officers found a 9mm handgun under the cushions of the couch where he slept. They also found a spoon and a needle.  

In 2017, Jones was convicted of attempt possession of heroin for resale. He had an earlier conviction for passing forged checks.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
City Issues RFP For Airport Inn Conversion To Supportive Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Tennessee Joins DOJ In Filing Complaint Against Google Regarding Advertising Practices
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
City Council Chairman Says Of Chattanooga Litter: "I'm Tired Of It; It's Ridiculous"
  • Breaking News
  • 1/24/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To My Fair Lady From Chattanoogan.com
  • 1/27/2023

Win a pair of tickets from Chattanoogan.com to the upcoming production of My Fair Lady at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. There will be three sets of two tickets each given away ... more

Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
Feds Charge Chattanooga Man Said To Be Associated With Several Drug Deaths
  • 1/24/2023

Federal authorities have arrested a Chattanooga man, saying he has been associated with several drug deaths. Reginald Wayne Jones, 62, was charged with being a felon in possession of weapons. ... more

City Issues RFP For Airport Inn Conversion To Supportive Housing
  • 1/24/2023

The city of Chattanooga will begin soliciting proposals this week to identify contractors "to transform the dilapidated Airport Inn property at 7725 Lee Highway into a new permanent supportive ... more

Breaking News
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
Rep. Patsy Hazlewood Named Chair Of Finance, Ways, & Means Committee
  • 1/24/2023
Tennessee Joins DOJ In Filing Complaint Against Google Regarding Advertising Practices
  • 1/24/2023
Signal Mountain Studying Town Fees And Permits; Not Enough Cokes Being Sold At Signal Fields
  • 1/24/2023
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
Cleveland Uncovering Architectural Jewels At Old Cherokee Hotel
  • 1/24/2023
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Going Down Main Street On Wrong Side Of Road
  • 1/24/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Pro-Lifers Endure Glass Spray At Abortion Rally
  • 1/24/2023
An Old Oak Tree
  • 1/22/2023
Sports
ESPN's College GameDay Coming To Knoxville For Lady Vols/UConn Showdown
  • 1/24/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols - Minus Horston - Were Able To Rally
  • 1/23/2023
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
Randy Smith: Heupel Doing Things The Right Way
  • 1/24/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
Jr. Clay, Former McCallie Player, Is OVC Co-Player Of The Week
  • 1/24/2023
Happenings
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
Performing Arts League Presents Sunday Showcase Of Young Talent
  • 1/24/2023
McKamey Animal Center Hosts New Community-Based Event, Dining For Paws
  • 1/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
Jerry Summers: Tennessee Political Humor No. 1
  • 1/23/2023
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
North Hickory Valley Road To Be Closed Monday Through Thursday
  • 1/23/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents “Go Red for Women” Through Feb. 28; Opening Reception Feb. 3
  • 1/23/2023
Entertainment
Jazz Vespers Service Will Be Sunday
  • 1/24/2023
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
Music Making With Ardie Dean Is On Songbirds Radio Hour Feb. 9
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
Best Of Grizzard - Computers
  • 1/24/2023
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
Grammy Nominee Cory Asbury Headlines For Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live
  • 1/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
Best Of Grizzard - Country Music
  • 1/20/2023
Opinion
No To Aligning County And City Elections - And Response
  • 1/23/2023
Thank You For Supporting S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/22/2023
Why is National Public Radio So Heavily Government Subsidized?
  • 1/24/2023
Dining
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Beer Inspector Says Blue Light Bar Owner Joyce Now More Cooperative
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
Cleveland Jetport Celebrating 10th Anniversary
  • 1/24/2023
Tennessee American Water Announces Remote Job Opportunities For Chattanooga And Surrounding Areas
  • 1/23/2023
HHM CPAs Promotes 2 To Partner
HHM CPAs Promotes 2 To Partner
  • 1/23/2023
Real Estate
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
GreenTech Homes Launches New Neo-Traditional Neighborhood The Farmstead
  • 1/23/2023
Thrive Regional Partnership Announces New Trustees
  • 1/20/2023
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Announces HEROES Fire Safety Program For Licensed Real-Estate Agents And Home Inspectors
  • 1/24/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
CSCC Paramedic Scholarship Announced At Bradley County Commission Meeting Monday
  • 1/24/2023
Hamilton County Teachers Of The Year Honored
  • 1/23/2023
Rep. Raper Leads Efforts To Reduce Student Truancy In Cleveland, Bradley County Schools
  • 1/23/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Honors National Activity Professionals Week
  • 1/23/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-Of-Life Support Program
  • 1/23/2023
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
Erlanger Foundation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Celebrate “Hollywood: The Golden Age” At 7th Annual Believe Bash
  • 1/23/2023
Memories
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dickie Mathews
  • 1/19/2023
Roark-Conner Association: Preserving A 64-Year Hamilton County Tradition Virtually
  • 1/18/2023
Outdoors
Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For Sickle Darter
  • 1/23/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Talley Ho
  • 1/22/2023
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected In West Tennessee Poultry Flock
  • 1/21/2023
Travel
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
Church
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
2-Time Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer Nicole C. Mullen Named Speaker For SCWN Praise! Breakfast April 13
  • 1/23/2023
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
Bob Tamasy: Quit Reminding Yourself Not To Forget
  • 1/23/2023
UTC Professor Continues Series With Lecture On Dietary Rules Of Abrahamic Religions At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 1/19/2023
Obituaries
Stephen Mark Reckard
Stephen Mark Reckard
  • 1/24/2023
Carolyn June Coleman
Carolyn June Coleman
  • 1/24/2023
Larry Maxwell Craig
Larry Maxwell Craig
  • 1/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
Clark, Eloise (Jasper)
  • 1/24/2023
Dendy, Benjamin Shaw (LaFayette)
  • 1/24/2023
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
Rogers, Perry Lynn (Cleveland)
  • 1/24/2023