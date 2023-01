A pedestrian was struck on E. Main Street Thursday morning.



Chattanooga Police responded to a call at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian had been struck at 1201 E. Main St. Police found a man lying unresponsive in the middle of the roadway.



The man was transported to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.



The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Through investigation, it was determined the driver had the right of way. No charges were filed.