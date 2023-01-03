UTC, Chattanooga State To Sign BAS-AL Articulation Agreement

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga State Community College will sign an articulation agreement at 10 a.m. on Friday, in the University Center’s UC Foundation Room on the UTC campus.



The articulation agreement guarantees UTC admission to Chattanooga State students who have completed the 60-credit-hour Associate of Applied Science in Business concentration, laying out a clear path for the remaining 60 course credits to be completed at UTC to receive a Bachelor of Applied Science: Applied Leadership (BAS-AL) degree.



Launched in fall 2021, the BAS-AL program, housed in the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies (CHEPS), is a fully online program created to serve nontraditional students with previous college, military or work experience—also known as adult learners—who want to complete their undergraduate degrees.



Program speakers will include:

UTC Chancellor Steven R.

Chattanooga State Community College President Rebecca Ashford

Dr. Mosunmola George-Taylor, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Chattanooga State

Dr. David Rausch, Associate Dean, College of Health, Education and Professional Studies, UTC