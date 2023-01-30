Gunshot Death Of Woman On Merriam Street Being Investigated As Homicide

Chattanooga Police said they are investigating the gunshot death of a woman at a house on Merriam Street in North Chattanooga as a homicide.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Angela Young.

On Thursday at approximately 12:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police officers responded to 605 Merriam St. on an unconscious person.

Police arrived at this location and were advised of a woman unresponsive inside the home. First responders quickly determine she was deceased from an apparent gunshot injury.

Given the nature of her injury, this case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).