Police Blotter: Motel Customer Wants Money Back When He Says He Found Drug Items; Police Say Woman Who Was Hit By Car Downtown Was Jaywalking

An anonymous person told police he stays at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. and found a crack pipe in his room and a syringe in a different room they moved him to. Police spoke with the manager of the Motel 6 who said the previous night a black male came to the motel and rented room 109. The manager showed police notes from the previous night that said the man came to the office saying he found a crack pipe on the bed. The manager said the man wanted his money back for the room and wanted to switch rooms. The manager offered him his money back or switch rooms but would not give him both, so the man switched rooms. The man approached the office the following morning and said that he found a syringe in the room that morning and wanted his money back. The manager said he refused to refund his money and the man became upset and stated he was going to call police. Police asked the manager if he knew where the crack pipe and syringe were, and he said he believed the man took the items with him.

The owner of Chevron at 6526 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police a black male entered the store and placed a can of beer in his pocket. The owner said the man has stolen beer from the fridge at least three times in the last month, but he didn’t want him arrested. The owner said he wanted police to talk with the man and tell him he couldn’t steal from the store. The owner said the man comes in the store all the time to purchases items and he doesn’t want him trespassed if police can locate him.

An employee with Regan’s Place at 24 Station St. told police a man wearing a black and red top was climbing on a piece of equipment and trying to get physical. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate any suspect.

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Puckett's EMS, 3014 Rossville Blvd. The anonymous caller saw a white male wearing khaki pants with a blanket walking around the car lot across the street and then the parking lot at Pucketts. The caller said the suspicious person appeared to be checking cars for unlocked doors. Down the road the officer found a man who matched the description. He said he was staying in a homeless camp on Calhoun Avenue and was just walking around. He said he would walk back to his tent.

Police responded to an alarm at the Sports Barn at 1790 Hamill Road. Police found an open side door which appeared to be left unsecured by employees. Police saw the wind move the door. The inside of the business was cleared out. A person responsible arrived and secured the door and reset the alarm.

Police were called to Erlanger East at 1755 Gunbarrel Road where a man was brought in with injuries sustained in a crash. The man didn’t want to speak with police except to give his personal information. Medical staff gave police a small baggie of marijuana which they recovered from the man in the course of rendering aid. Police turned the marijuana in to Property to be destroyed.

A man told police he left his white 2005 Chevrolet 2500 parked on E. 17th Street. He left his golf clubs in the uncovered bed of the truck and discovered the next morning they were stolen. He said they included a Cobra King driver ($2,000) and Top Flite irons ($1,200) in a collector's edition Snap-On Tools golf bag ($800).

While conducting a business check at Cigar Man at 514 E. Main St., police were made aware of a theft. Sometime in the last day or two, someone dug up the sign to the business and removed it from the property. The sign is made out of cast iron and allowed the businesses sign to be placed on it. The cost is roughly $200.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima for following too closely on Wilcox Boulevard. The driver currently has a suspended license. Police issued the man a verbal warning and instructed him to have a passenger with a valid driver’s license drive from the parking lot.

A woman on Stockton Drive told police two men went through her vehicle and stole her wallet which contained two credit cards and a debit card. Later that night, her card was used for a $650 purchase at Hamilton Place Mall. The woman needed a report for her credit card company.

Police spoke with a man outside his camper van on E. 19th Street. The man told police he didn’t want a woman staying inside his camper anymore. Police told the woman she needed to leave the camper. The camper was next to another woman’s property and she told police she wanted the woman trespassed from her property as well. Police informed the woman she was trespassed and she left the area.

Police responded to Chestnut Street and W. 4th Street where a pedestrian had been reportedly struck. An anonymous person said a blue Honda Civic had hit a woman wearing a black and red checkered coat but that the woman was walking away. Officers proceeded into the area and found the supposedly hit woman a couple blocks away. Officers identified the woman who said she was hit by the blue sedan but was okay with negative injuries except soreness. She said she had talked with the driver. Neither of them wished to make a report so they both left the area without contacting police. RTIC checked the cameras and found the woman had jaywalked and the blue sedan had the right of way.