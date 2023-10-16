Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon

Previous Next

A home in Red Bank was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 147 Lynda Ave. At 2:20 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement vents and pouring out of the roof.



Red Bank fire officials requested a mutual aid response to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire Department engine 17, Dallas Bay VFD and Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene for additional manpower.



Red Bank firefighters conducted an interior attack to get the fire under control. At 2:53 p.m., Red Bank fire officials reported the fire under control.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to check the vital signs of the firefighters.

Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar reported the house is a total loss. American Red Cross was called to assist the family of three (two adults and one child) with their emergency needs.