Latest Headlines

Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon

  • Monday, October 16, 2023

A home in Red Bank was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 147 Lynda Ave. At 2:20 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement vents and pouring out of the roof.

Red Bank fire officials requested a mutual aid response to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire Department engine 17, Dallas Bay VFD and Signal Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene for additional manpower.

Red Bank firefighters conducted an interior attack to get the fire under control. At 2:53 p.m., Red Bank fire officials reported the fire under control.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to check the vital signs of the firefighters.

Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar reported the house is a total loss. American Red Cross was called to assist the family of three (two adults and one child) with their emergency needs.

Latest Headlines
Senator Watson Acknowledges "Pain" With 3rd Grade Retention Law; Favors More Prison Time For Criminals
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Hixson Man Arrested With 56.2 Pounds Of Marijuana At Columbus, Ga.
Hixson Man Arrested With 56.2 Pounds Of Marijuana At Columbus, Ga.
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Breaking News
Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • 10/16/2023

A home in Red Bank was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 147 Lynda Ave. At 2:20 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/16/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • 10/16/2023

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/16/2023
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/15/2023
Chattanooga To Get New, Taller Buildings
  • 10/15/2023
Dalton Man, 64, Charged With Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Chattanooga Motel
Dalton Man, 64, Charged With Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Chattanooga Motel
  • 10/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Wants Camera On His Street To Catch Reckless Drivers; Man Doesn’t Know His Car Had Been Stolen
  • 10/15/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
What's Next? - And Response
  • 10/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
  • 10/16/2023
Weathers, Baird Claim Chattanooga TPC Crowns
  • 10/15/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • 10/16/2023
Mercer Too Much For Mocs Volleyball
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs Soccer Loses 2-1 At UNCG
  • 10/15/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
  • 10/16/2023
John Shearer: New Riverview Signs Mark Neighborhood That Is Full Of History
  • 10/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
  • 10/16/2023
Main Street Farmers Market Annual Falltoberfest Is Wednesday
  • 10/16/2023
VIDEO: Oktoberfest In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
Entertainment
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Nick Lutsko Has Halloween Extravaganza At The Signal Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
  • 10/13/2023
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
  • 10/13/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/16/2023
Motorist Swaps License Plates During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/16/2023
Real Estate
Walker County Commission Unanimously Turns Down Expansion Of Cloudland Station
  • 10/15/2023
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
  • 10/12/2023
Local Investment Group Sues Land Trust After Tax Write-Off Denied
  • 10/12/2023
Student Scene
GPS Announces Commended Students
GPS Announces Commended Students
  • 10/16/2023
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For The Spring Semester
  • 10/13/2023
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
  • 10/13/2023
Living Well
Isaiah 117 House Opens Its Doors
  • 10/16/2023
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
  • 10/16/2023
Hamilton County, Local Nonprofit Launch Partnership To Distribute Live-Saving LifeVac Devices
  • 10/12/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
State Provides Chattanooga With $20 Million Loan To Improve Water Infrastructure
  • 10/16/2023
OHV Rule And Wildlife Management Plans Presented At TWRA Commission Meeting
  • 10/13/2023
Tennessee Aquarium, Local Students Release Hundreds Of Lake Sturgeon Into Tennessee River
  • 10/12/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Earl Freudenberg - Another Great Red Back Hymnal Singing At The Hullander Farm
  • 10/16/2023
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
  • 10/16/2023
New United M.B. Church To Celebrate Pastor's 14th Anniversary Oct. 21-22
  • 10/12/2023
Obituaries
Connie Breneman Ashby
Connie Breneman Ashby
  • 10/16/2023
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
  • 10/16/2023
Brenda Kaye Crawley
  • 10/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
  • 10/16/2023
Carter, David Lee (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023