Landmark Status Sought For Wyatt Hall; County School Officials Mum

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Wyatt Hall
Wyatt Hall
photo by John Shearer

Preservation officials are seeking to have Wyatt Hall on the CSAS campus recognized by the city as a local historic landmark.

The school building that was designed by R.H. Hunt in 1920 is already on the National Register of Historic Places, but this would give it additional protection, it was stated.

Todd Morgan, executive director of Preserve Chattanooga, said the local designation has not been used since 1995 when the Frank Lloyd Wright house on Missionary Ridge was recognized. 

Mr. Morgan said the designation is not sought for the entire CSAS building - just the 1920 section.

It also does not include the interior of the building or any other structures on the Third Street campus.

Officials said over 8,300 alumni who went to school in the building have signed a petition in favor.

They said a required step in the process is a public hearing, which was held earlier. Another step was getting a vote of approval from the Historic Zoning Commission. That has also been done.

Officials said they have not heard from county school officials on the idea, and no one from the schools was at the public hearing.

Melissa Mortimer, city historic preservation planner, said a certified letter was sent with no response.

Mr. Morgan said he has made several attempts to reach school officials. He said an email he sent to Supt. Justin Robertson was returned as blocked.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said it would be a good idea to get input from the current owner - the county schools.

