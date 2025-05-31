Lakesite Home Heavily Damaged By Fire Friday Night

photo by Michelle Wilson, Lakesite Commissioner photo by Michelle Wilson, Lakesite Commissioner photo by Michelle Wilson, Lakesite Commissioner photo by Michelle Wilson, Lakesite Commissioner Previous Next

Firefighters from Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department battle a house fire Friday evening in the city of Lakesite.



At 9:18 pm, a neighbor reported a house fire at 2323 Lyons Lane. The first engine arrived on the scene reporting fire in the garage and moving to other parts of the home. Firefighters worked quickly to knock the fire down in the garage and other areas of the home.



Damages are extensive. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any injuries to the first responders.



The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene for mutual aid to assist Dallas Bay VFD.



