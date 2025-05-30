Latest Headlines

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75

  • Friday, May 30, 2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second of two projects) to widen and improve the I-75 at I-24 interchange, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews must implement weekend lane closures on I-75 near the SR 153 interchange to repair damaged concrete roadway slabs.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and continuing through Monday, June 2, at 6 a.m., contract crews will close the left lane on I-75 South from SR 153 to the bridge over the CSX railroad. Signs will be posted directing drivers through the modified traffic pattern. I-75 North will not be affected by this work. The roadway will reopen to traffic as soon as the new concrete cures long enough to pass the required strength testing.

Drivers should consider an alternate route and are encouraged to avoid the area during these times. Significant delays are expected. Drivers should follow all posted signage and remain alert to changing traffic conditions. 

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement. 

Additional information and resources can be found on the project’s website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2.html.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.


Latest Headlines
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2025
Chattanooga's Lesley Boyd Closes Out Career At NCAA Region Championships
Chattanooga's Lesley Boyd Closes Out Career At NCAA Region Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2025
Match Preview: Chattanooga FC Women Vs. Georgia Impact
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2025
Baylor's Lundy Received Max Preps Player Of Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/30/2025
Bright School Students Recently Learned To Build Boats
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2025
Count Finds 1,092 Homeless Individuals In 11-County Chattanooga Area
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2025
Breaking News
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On Interstate 75
  • 5/30/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Parents, Students Testify In Child Sex Trial Of Former County School Teacher
  • 5/30/2025

Both parents and students took the witness stand in the trial of former county school teacher Duane Sanders. One parent said she became concerned when she found a hole in the underwear of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALONZO,BRYAN ... more

Breaking News
Suspect Arrested In Volunteer Ammunition Site Theft And Vandalism
Suspect Arrested In Volunteer Ammunition Site Theft And Vandalism
  • 5/29/2025
Chairman Jeff Eversole And Hamilton County Commission To Hold 2 Public Budget Hearings
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old In Georgia
Chattanooga Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old In Georgia
  • 5/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2025
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
  • 5/28/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
  • 5/28/2025
Misinformation On The Mental Health Hospital
  • 5/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: Corporations Cashing In On Tennessee's Largest Tax Giveaway Revealed Tomorrow
  • 5/30/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/30/2025
The County Commission Is Insulting Teachers
  • 5/30/2025
Sports
#14 Vols Begin NCAA Tournament Run At Home In Knoxville Regional
  • 5/30/2025
Lady Vols Lose Heartbreaker In World Series Opener
  • 5/29/2025
Mark Wiedmer: In Retirement, Clark Leaves A Baylor Legacy That Will Be Tough To Top
Mark Wiedmer: In Retirement, Clark Leaves A Baylor Legacy That Will Be Tough To Top
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Move Up The Table With A Road Win Against South Georgia Tormenta FC
Chattanooga Red Wolves Move Up The Table With A Road Win Against South Georgia Tormenta FC
  • 5/29/2025
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
  • 5/26/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading May 31
  • 5/29/2025
PODCAST: Detectives In Jasmine Pace Murder Case Are Interviewed
  • 5/30/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Darwin In Dayton
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Darwin In Dayton
  • 5/30/2025
Katie Lamb Library Is Still Open During Renovations
  • 5/30/2025
Tennessee Aquarium To Host First Responder Recognition Ceremony Following CPR Save At Ironman Event
  • 5/30/2025
Entertainment
Riverfront Nights Begins Saturday
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/29/2025
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
  • 5/29/2025
Last Campfire Concert Canceled
  • 5/29/2025
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
  • 5/28/2025
Misinformation On The Mental Health Hospital
  • 5/29/2025
Top Senate Stories: Corporations Cashing In On Tennessee's Largest Tax Giveaway Revealed Tomorrow
  • 5/30/2025
Dining
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Heart Of Georgia Vending
  • 5/28/2025
Beast Feast BBQ Festival Is This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market
  • 5/27/2025
Business
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Chambliss Expands Team With Addition Of 2 Seasoned Attorneys
Chambliss Expands Team With Addition Of 2 Seasoned Attorneys
  • 5/29/2025
Comfort Keepers Comes To Chattanooga With In-Home Senior Care
Comfort Keepers Comes To Chattanooga With In-Home Senior Care
  • 5/29/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 22-28
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
Gallaher, Hixson, James And Kitterman Receive Lee University Bilbo Award
Gallaher, Hixson, James And Kitterman Receive Lee University Bilbo Award
  • 5/29/2025
McCallie School Teacher Among 4 State Finalists Of TDOE Presidential Teaching Awardees
  • 5/29/2025
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
  • 5/28/2025
Living Well
CHI Memorial Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems
  • 5/29/2025
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
  • 5/28/2025
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
  • 5/28/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
  • 5/29/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part By Following Jesus" Is Topic Sunday At MVCOG
  • 5/29/2025
Resurrected Baptist Church Announces Community Outreach Event June 14
  • 5/28/2025
Obituaries
Taylor Walker Anders
Taylor Walker Anders
  • 5/30/2025
Vera "Mom V" Sears Moon
Vera "Mom V" Sears Moon
  • 5/30/2025
Anne Henniss
Anne Henniss
  • 5/30/2025
Government
Chattanooga Department Of Public Works Unveils CNG Trucks, Ushering In A New Era Of Sustainability And Efficiency
  • 5/29/2025
Man Strikes Another Man With Golf Club - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/30/2025
Officers Help Child Locked In Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2025