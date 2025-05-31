Latest Headlines

  Saturday, May 31, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:

ALBERTINI, CAMERON GENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ARWOOD, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • SHOPLIFTING
BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BORGNE, GEORGINA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING
CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CARRUTHERS, CURTIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELGADO, CAMERON MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVENS, COLTON SETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARTLEY, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HILLMAN, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/24/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUNTER, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRK, GREGGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
SANDERS, TINA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, RACHEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
SINGLETON, CHARLES WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
STAVREDES, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SULLIVAN, JEREMY NISHUM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, RICHARD BYRONN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
TOSE, DELILAH ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER, DEANA NOELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODARD, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS, JAKEL M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY




