Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBERTINI,CAMERON GENE

725 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 37432

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ALBERTINI,CAMERON GENE

725 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 37432

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



ARWOOD,MARK ANTHONY

169 GRAY CREEK RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

SHOPLIFTING



BLACKBURN,JESSE BOYD

808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



BLACKBURN,JESSE BOYD

808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BORGNE,GEORGINA ANNE

2955 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37377

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABOYKIN,ANTRANIECE MAXCINE2702 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBRANCH,KENNETH TODD178 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEVIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDINGCALLOWAY,CECIL LAMARHOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECARRUTHERS,CURTIS LEE9126 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECARTER,QUINTARIA JAMIA3620 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FALSE REPORTSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCHAMBERS,SHARON LEE4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DAILEY,TONY LAVON4200 AFOLON AVE ST LOUIS, 37401Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VOP THEFT OF PROPERTYDELGADO,CAMERON MATHEW180 WALLACE RD NASHILLE, 37072Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTGIVENS,COLTON SETH6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGOMEZ,ADYLENY1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GRINDSTAFF,LESLIE DENISE1631 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073536Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HARTLEY,JOSHUA WAYNE1899 MIDDLESUMMIT DRIVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONHILLMAN,LISA MARIEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:HINES,EARL NMNHOMELESS Unknown, 37917Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTBURGLARYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHINES,EARL NMNHOMELESS Unknown, 37917Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HOLIDAY,JEFFERY LEE3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUNTER,DAVID ALAN2118 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:ASSAULTASSAULTJOHNSON,ICEY ROSETTA3210 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON,JEREMIAH THOMAS223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTJORDAN,BRIAN CHRISTOPHER800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:KIRK,GREGGORY BERNARD1508 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMURRAY,CHAD ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRUSSELL,WILLIAM GEORGEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374124411Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFESANDERS,TINA194 COUNTY ROAD 738 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELLHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCHOATE,ASHLEY ELIZABETH7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYSCOTT,RACHEL NICOLE1428 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHINGLETON,JOHN WESLEY10488 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:52 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMSINGLETON,CHARLES WENDELL108 DONNELLY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASLEDGE,RAYVON CHRISTOPHER1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063308Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:EVADING ARRESTSTAVREDES,CHRISTY LYNN300 W MIDVALE AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESULLIVAN,JEREMY NISHUM2456 VALE DR BIRMINGHAM, 35244Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARTAYLOR,RICHARD BYRONN6011 WHEATFIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:60 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:TEASLEY,JOHNNY CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFETOSE,DELILAH ROSETTA350 UPPER CLEAR CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 373814684Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTURNER,JOSEPH2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WEAVER,DEANA NOELLE2551 MCCALLIE AVE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODARD,MICHAEL476 CHAMBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30752Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS,JAKEL M803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PROBATION VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTWOODS,JAKEL M803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYWOODS,JAKEL M803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT COMMITTED IN CONCERTWITH TWOBURGLARY OF AUTO

Here are the mug shots:

ALBERTINI, CAMERON GENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/12/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ARWOOD, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BORGNE, GEORGINA ANNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CARRUTHERS, CURTIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELGADO, CAMERON MATHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GIVENS, COLTON SETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/28/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARTLEY, JOSHUA WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HILLMAN, LISA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/24/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, EARL NMN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUNTER, DAVID ALAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRK, GREGGORY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/28/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

SANDERS, TINA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/21/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SCOTT, RACHEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM SINGLETON, CHARLES WENDELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/22/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST STAVREDES, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/20/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SULLIVAN, JEREMY NISHUM

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TAYLOR, RICHARD BYRONN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/20/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE TOSE, DELILAH ROSETTA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TURNER, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/04/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WEAVER, DEANA NOELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOODARD, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WOODS, JAKEL M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



