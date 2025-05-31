Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALBERTINI,CAMERON GENE
725 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 37432
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ALBERTINI,CAMERON GENE
725 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 37432
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ARWOOD,MARK ANTHONY
169 GRAY CREEK RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SHOPLIFTING
BLACKBURN,JESSE BOYD
808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
BLACKBURN,JESSE BOYD
808 ORCHARD TER ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
BORGNE,GEORGINA ANNE
2955 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37377
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOYKIN,ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
2702 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRANCH,KENNETH TODD
178 HAIR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING
CALLOWAY,CECIL LAMAR
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CARRUTHERS,CURTIS LEE
9126 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARTER,QUINTARIA JAMIA
3620 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHAMBERS,SHARON LEE
4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DAILEY,TONY LAVON
4200 AFOLON AVE ST LOUIS, 37401
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
DELGADO,CAMERON MATHEW
180 WALLACE RD NASHILLE, 37072
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVENS,COLTON SETH
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GRINDSTAFF,LESLIE DENISE
1631 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073536
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARTLEY,JOSHUA WAYNE
1899 MIDDLESUMMIT DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HILLMAN,LISA MARIE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
HINES,EARL NMN
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINES,EARL NMN
HOMELESS Unknown, 37917
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HOLIDAY,JEFFERY LEE
3507 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUNTER,DAVID ALAN
2118 BREEZE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
JOHNSON,ICEY ROSETTA
3210 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON,JEREMIAH THOMAS
223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JORDAN,BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
KIRK,GREGGORY BERNARD
1508 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MURRAY,CHAD ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RUSSELL,WILLIAM GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374124411
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
SANDERS,TINA
194 COUNTY ROAD 738 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERSON,DAVID MITCHELL
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHOATE,ASHLEY ELIZABETH
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SCOTT,RACHEL NICOLE
1428 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHINGLETON,JOHN WESLEY
10488 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
SINGLETON,CHARLES WENDELL
108 DONNELLY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SLEDGE,RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063308
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
STAVREDES,CHRISTY LYNN
300 W MIDVALE AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SULLIVAN,JEREMY NISHUM
2456 VALE DR BIRMINGHAM, 35244
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR,RICHARD BYRONN
6011 WHEATFIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TEASLEY,JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
TOSE,DELILAH ROSETTA
350 UPPER CLEAR CREEK RD SPRING CITY, 373814684
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TURNER,JOSEPH
2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER,DEANA NOELLE
2551 MCCALLIE AVE APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODARD,MICHAEL
476 CHAMBER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30752
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS,JAKEL M
803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOODS,JAKEL M
803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WOODS,JAKEL M
803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COMMITTED IN CONCERTWITH TWO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBERTINI, CAMERON GENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/12/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ARWOOD, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|BORGNE, GEORGINA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/06/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS DRIVING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING
|
|CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/11/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|CARRUTHERS, CURTIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/28/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DELGADO, CAMERON MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GIVENS, COLTON SETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARTLEY, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|HILLMAN, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/24/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLIDAY, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/13/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUNTER, DAVID ALAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JORDAN, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KIRK, GREGGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/28/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|SANDERS, TINA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCOTT, RACHEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHINGLETON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|SINGLETON, CHARLES WENDELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/22/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STAVREDES, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SULLIVAN, JEREMY NISHUM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, RICHARD BYRONN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|TOSE, DELILAH ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TURNER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEAVER, DEANA NOELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOODARD, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, JAKEL M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|