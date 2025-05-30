Man Is Paralyzed By Brainerd Shooting On Sunday

A man was left paralyzed from the waist down by a Brainerd shooting on Sunday.Jakel Woods was charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.Keenan Glenn said he stopped at the red light of Brainerd Road and E. Brainerd Road to get his Bluetooth connector from the trunk of his vehicle. He said he jumped out of the vehicle, then heard a gun shot, and he fell to the ground.He said the gunshot came from the back seat of a 2008 green Ford Escape.When a detective went to the scene, he said both vehicles were still at the red light.The detective said he learned that Woods was in the back seat of the suspect vehicle.He said he was able to locate Woods and he admitted being in the back seat and firing the shot.The detective said Woods stated that the victim got out of his car so quickly he thought he posed a danger toward him.