Parents, Students Testify In Child Sex Trial Of Former County School Teacher

Both parents and students took the witness stand in the trial of former county school teacher Duane Sanders.

One parent said she became concerned when she found a hole in the underwear of her young son.

A detective said he took a picture of the teacher's chair because "it was the crime scene."

It was testified that Sanders often held children in his lap.

He was a first grade teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary when he was arrested in March 2023.

Sanders is charged with 19 child sex cases involving nine different students.