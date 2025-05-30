Chattanooga Attorney Facing 15-30 Years Under Child Sex Guilty Plea

A Chattanooga attorney has agreed to plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Patrick Bryant Hawley will be sentenced by Federal Judge Travis McDonough.

Hawley also agrees to make restitution to victims in the case, according to the plea agreement.

The plea agreement says Hawley began online contact with a 14-year-old girl and persuaded her to send him explicit videos. Hawley also sent her explicit photos of himself and of other minors, it was stated.

Jay Woods is prosecuting the case and Lee Davis is the defense attorney.