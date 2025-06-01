Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BEARD,RONNIE
301 CHICKASAW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BOSTICK,CHRISTOPHER LAMAER
4302 SHAWNEE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOYD,WILLIAM ALVERTUS
3923 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BOYKIN,MARIAH NYAMBI
122 CREAMERY WAY SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING 60/40
BROECKER,CHRISTOPHER HARRISON
977 CASTLE FALLS DR NE ATLANTA, 303294136
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
EVADING
FAIL TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROWN,ANTONIO DWANE
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BROWN,ANTONIO DWANE
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWNER,SHANA DEANDRA
3337 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY
805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COOK,MATTHEW PATERSON
823 DEERY ST KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING 60/40
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
COX,BOBBY GENE
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DAVIS,COURTNEY LYNN
4809 CORDELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS,HEATHER LINDSAY
3216 GLEASON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS,WHITNEY SIMONE
2300 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASON,CALVIN FLOYD
926 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FISH,JASON BLAINE
54 HARPO STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FLEMING,KHADIJAH DENISE
4006 CLIO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FLEMING,KHADIJAH DENISE
4006 CLIO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PROSTITUTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FLEMING,KHADIJAH DENISE
4006 CLIO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PROSTITUTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FLEMING,KHADIJAH DENISE
4006 CLIO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FLEMING,KHADIJAH DENISE
4006 CLIO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FLERL,DAVID LAMAR
727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374053863
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARRIS,DARIUS LERON
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HATFIELD-STREEVAL,JENNIFER RYA
442 CHEROKEE BLVD, APT 10 Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HODGE,BRIAN MACK
3254 FULL BRIGHT RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
HUGHLETT,ALEXANDER DEONTA
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 374102151
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKSON,ANTONIO DEJUAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON,CHARLES EDWARD
2526 EASTLAKE COURT APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO DELIVER
JARRETT,SHAWN MITCHELL
1707 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON,TOMMYUANNA TYNISHA
2300 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN,HENRY JESTER
1985 FLETCHER RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
JUAREZ MENDEZ,OLMA DAVID
1255 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
STATUTORY RAPE 39130506
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
KEMP,CHRISTINA STAR
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
INDECENT EXPOSURE
KING,CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
HOMELESS , 31316
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LACKEY,DARRIUS MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
EVADING ARREST
LACKEY,DARRIUS MONTRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
LEWIS,SARAH MACKENZIE
3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LYONS,DARIUS LABAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAPLES,TROY AUSTIN
5199 AUSTIN RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATHEWS,LAUREN RENEE
6413 HUNTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOATES,BRANDON TAYLOR
4006 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOULTON,RICKY LADON
11255 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION IDENTITY THEFT
MOULTON,RICKY LADON
11255 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRAY,THOMAS JACKSON
1211 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MUTTER,JESSE QUINTON
241 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PEARSON,BENJAMIN LEE
311 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEREZ,ANTONIO PABLO
1900 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ-PEREZ,CRESENCIO ESTEBAN
1707 S LYERLY ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
PERKINS,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
410 RIPSAW COURT GRVE, 30813
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PRICE,CHRISTOPHER GARRETT
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTCAR JACKING)
PRYOR,ROOSEVELT LEBRON
1908 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEGROVES,DAVID ELMO
3410 6th Ave Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEGROVES,DAVID ELMO
3410 6TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHERRER,SHANEICE LATREICE
915 SOUTH CENTAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SNEED,DUSTIN EDWARD
213 WILLOW RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THOMPSON,ROBERT STEVEN
5140 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373238106
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TOMAS PEREZ,ELDER AUDILO
3001 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TOMAS PEREZ,ELDER AUDILO
3001 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
VASQUEZ ESCALANT,ALDIERI ESTBA
1824 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DUI
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WINSTON,HENRY LEWIS
7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
