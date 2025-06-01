Woman Falls 50 Feet Off Leggett Trail After Bluff Gives Way

Rescuers on Sunday afternoon brought out a 51-year-old woman who fell an estimate 50 feet off a bluff in North Hamilton County.

Her husband called 911 reporting his wife had fallen on the Leggett Trail part of the Cumberland Trail.

At 2:51 p.m., the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and walked down the trail to find the injured hiker. HCEMS arrived shortly after fire and police and met up with the injured hiker.

According to the husband, his wife was using a walking pole on the trail when the ground near the bluff gave away and she fell. He said he was able to climb down to her where he was able to help her walk back up to the trail.

Moments later, first responders arrive to treat the injured hiker. At 4:20 p.m., she was loaded on a stretcher, transported by Sale Creek’s ATV and eventually carried by first responders to the ambulance.

Tennessee State Parks and the city of Dayton Rope/Rescue team responded to the scene for additional manpower.