Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday that a second 16-year-old Ridgeland High School student has been charged after making a threatening post on Snapchat that referenced the school on May 17.

The juvenile is charged with one count of O.C.G.A. 20-2-118.1 terroristic threats or acts against a school. This law was signed by Governor Biran Kemp on April 28, according to Sheriff Wilson.

The juvenile is charged with a felony and will be held at a juvenile detention center.