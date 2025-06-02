Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On I-75

A person was killed overnight in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:05 a.m. to the crash. The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the investigation.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a GMC 2500HD was traveling south on Interstate 75 Southbound when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway on the right side. The vehicle traveled several hundred feet before stopping within the tree line. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.