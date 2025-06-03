Court Administrator Sam Mairs Retires

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw announces the retirement of Court Administrator Sam Mairs. Mr. Mairs, who decided to retire a month ago, has been working on the transition.Mr. Mairs began his career at Hamilton County Juvenile Court as a probation officer in November 1992 and worked in increasingly responsible positions for over 30 years. Judge Suzanne Bailey appointed him administrator of the court in March 2011.Judge Philyaw said, “Sam has been a steadfast rock in the operation of the court and a trusted advisor to me over the last 13 years.During that time, he was instrumental in several initiatives that directly affect children and families, including Youth Court, Recovery Court, family law mediation and Safe Baby Court. Sam Mairs is not just a great manager, he’s a great person with a generous heart. Under his leadership, we have improved facilities, invested in staff and implemented system changes to meet the needs of Hamilton County’s citizens. We’ll be very sad to see him go, but he has laid the foundation for the important work that will continue at Hamilton County Juvenile Court.”At a recent Hamilton County Commission meeting, several commissioners thanked Mr. Mairs for his years of service to the County and wished him the best. Staff will celebrate Mr. Mairs' legacy at a courthouse reception this Thursday at 3 p.m.