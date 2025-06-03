Vols Headed For Super Regional After 11-5 Win Over Wake Forest
Latest Headlines

Court Administrator Sam Mairs Retires

  • Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw announces the retirement of Court Administrator Sam Mairs. Mr. Mairs, who decided to retire a month ago, has been working on the transition. 
 
Mr. Mairs began his career at Hamilton County Juvenile Court as a probation officer in November 1992 and worked in increasingly responsible positions for over 30 years. Judge Suzanne Bailey appointed him administrator of the court in March 2011. 
 
Judge Philyaw said, “Sam has been a steadfast rock in the operation of the court and a trusted advisor to me over the last 13 years.
During that time, he was instrumental in several initiatives that directly affect children and families, including Youth Court, Recovery Court, family law mediation and Safe Baby Court. Sam Mairs is not just a great manager, he’s a great person with a generous heart. Under his leadership, we have improved facilities, invested in staff and implemented system changes to meet the needs of Hamilton County’s citizens. We’ll be very sad to see him go, but he has laid the foundation for the important work that will continue at Hamilton County Juvenile Court.” 
 
At a recent Hamilton County Commission meeting, several commissioners thanked Mr. Mairs for his years of service to the County and wished him the best. Staff will celebrate Mr. Mairs' legacy at a courthouse reception this Thursday at 3 p.m. 
Latest Headlines
Court Administrator Sam Mairs Retires
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
Loose Horses Corralled By Owners - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Naked Woman Yelling At Cars Found Clothed - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle Tuesday Morning Sustains Critical Injuries
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2025
PHOTOS: Vols Headed To Super Regional
  • Sports
  • 6/3/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/3/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY,TIMOTHY ... more

Marion County Detective Facing Felony Charges
  • 6/2/2025

A chief detective with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is facing felony charges following an investigation by TBI special agents. At the request of the 12th Judicial District Attorney General ... more

Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields 4 Arrests
  • 6/2/2025

An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Chattanooga Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, The Soddy Daisy Police Department, ... more

Breaking News
2nd Ridgeland High School Student Arrested In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 6/2/2025
State Finishes Proof In Case Against Former County School Teacher
  • 6/2/2025
City Stepping Up With $6 Million To Help Fill Funding Gap Faced By CHA
  • 6/2/2025
Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On I-75
  • 6/2/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/2/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
  • 5/28/2025
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
  • 6/2/2025
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
  • 6/2/2025
We Need More Joe Smiths And Fewer Jeff Eversoles
  • 5/31/2025
State Rep. Greg Vital End Of Session Update
  • 5/30/2025
Sports
Super Again! #14 Vols Down Demon Deacons To Advance Fifth Straight Super Regional
  • 6/3/2025
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
Ott Joins U.S. Open Qualifers; Froio, Rogers Lead Junior PGA
  • 6/3/2025
Lady Vols Drop Semifinal Matchup To Texas, 2-0, As CWS Quest Ends
  • 6/2/2025
Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
Dan Fleser: Texas Squelches Lady Vols' World Series Dream
  • 6/2/2025
Upcoming Vols Baseball
  • 6/12/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
Life With Ferris: Don't Forget Charlotte
  • 6/2/2025
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
Veterans PTSD Awareness Expo Set For June 14
  • 6/2/2025
Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Is June 14
Katherine Dunham Juba Dance Festival Is June 14
  • 6/2/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 6/2/2025
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Darah Moreland Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/2/2025
Entertainment
Legacy America From Chattanooga Filmmaker Now Streaming On Amazon Prime
  • 6/2/2025
Aide De Camp Awards Presented To James Rogers, Chip Chapman, David Carroll
  • 6/1/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/29/2025
Last Campfire Concert Canceled
  • 5/29/2025
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
Caden Gillard Performs With Randall King At The Barrelhouse Ballroom June 19
  • 5/29/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years - And Response
  • 5/28/2025
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
Jerry Summers: For The Needy
  • 6/2/2025
Senator Blackburn: Nashville Mayor O’Connell Is Endangering Federal Law Enforcement
  • 6/2/2025
Dining
Pendley's Chicken Is Perfecto
  • 6/1/2025
Acropolis Grill Celebrates 30 Years Of Greek Comfort Food In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Heart Of Georgia Vending
  • 5/28/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/2/2025
Erica Hightower Joins KraftCPAs Leadership As Member
  • 6/3/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tom Glenn
  • 6/2/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Ellis Gardner: Consumer Guide - Buying Land & Building A New Home
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 5/29/2025
Student Scene
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
UTC Faculty Researcher Featured By NASA
  • 6/2/2025
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
Lee University Announces 2025 YAPD Grant Recipients
  • 5/30/2025
McCallie School Teacher Among 4 State Finalists Of TDOE Presidential Teaching Awardees
  • 5/29/2025
Living Well
New Report Says Cost Of Living Jumps $8,200 For Hamilton County Families
  • 6/2/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 25
  • 6/2/2025
Auditions Heat Up For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga As Past Contestant Takes National Spotlight
Auditions Heat Up For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Chattanooga As Past Contestant Takes National Spotlight
  • 6/2/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
Community Engagement Opportunities To Shape Recreation Opportunities In Chattanooga
  • 5/29/2025
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes PTSD Can Be Turned Into PTG
  • 6/3/2025
CBMC’s ‘Operation Timothy’ Offers Way For Fathers To Live Out Their Faith
  • 6/2/2025
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
Bob Tamasy: How To Get A Grip On The Scriptures
  • 5/29/2025
Obituaries
Betty Jo Miller Dotson
Betty Jo Miller Dotson
  • 6/3/2025
Patricia L. Wright
Patricia L. Wright
  • 6/3/2025
Jeanette Oakes
Jeanette Oakes
  • 6/3/2025
Government
City Of Chattanooga Launches FY 2026 Neighborhood Action Grant To "Support Community Identity And Pride"
  • 6/2/2025
Gracyn Gordon Joins Hamilton County Sheriff's Public Relations Office
Gracyn Gordon Joins Hamilton County Sheriff's Public Relations Office
  • 6/2/2025
Man Tries To Pass Counterfeit Money - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/2/2025