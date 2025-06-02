Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

FAILURE TO APPEAR BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BALL, KEANDRIA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BEELER, AMANDA RAE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/13/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONNER, DREA SHUN JABERIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CONNER, MONICK MONA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/31/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSS OF COCAINE

POSS OF ECSTASY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS DAVIS, OPHELIA RAY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/17/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GARDNER, JAVONTE TRE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) GARRETT, CHEVELLA DEBORAH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JACKSON, ANTWON DEWANYE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/19/2002

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ROBERT ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/11/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOURDAN, CODI JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

SPEEDING MCCARVER, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MENDEZ CRUZ, MARIO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PARKS, ERIC MILTON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

CHILD NEGLECT PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/20/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI (.20 OR GREATER)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMEN RHUDY, CHADWICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) ROBERTS, LAURA KAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAW, DENETRA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/09/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, DONTIA MURLEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SOBEL, STEVEN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/20/1972

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STEVENS, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, ASHLEY LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VARGAS, ROBERT JUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION WARE, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



