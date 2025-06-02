Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, June 2, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,ANGELA DAWN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BALES,MARTHA JEANETTE
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BALL,KEANDRIA DIANE
4621 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BEELER,AMANDA RAE
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BRADLEY,ULYSSES C
1902 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
THEFT OF FIREARM FELONY
UNL POSS OF DRUG PARA
SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA

BYRDSONG,QURAYSHAWN LEBRON
2627 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHANEY,CHARLES WESLEY
315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COJ GARCIA,ESTEBAN
1601 EAST 26 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONNER,DREA SHUN JABERIA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONNER,MONICK MONA
810 W 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSS OF COCAINE
POSS OF ECSTASY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAIG,JOSHUA ALLEN BINKLEY
109 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROWDER,LADARRIUS BERNARD
1603 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DAVIS,CHESTER RAY
1949 NORTH POINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSS OF FENTANYL
SHOPLIFIING
POSS SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF SCHEDULE II

DAVIS,OPHELIA RAY
2505 MARKET ST APT 350 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNN,VINCENT BRADLEY
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE APT 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARDNER,JAVONTE TRE
2445 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GARRETT,CHEVELLA DEBORAH
2001 SOUTH LYERLY APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

JACKSON,ANTWON DEWANYE
2300 WILSON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

JONES,ROBERT ONEAL
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOURDAN,CODI JAMES
195 GREENBRIAR TRAIL APT 7 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SPEEDING

MCCARVER,BRITTANY NICOLE
803 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MENDEZ CRUZ,MARIO
14 MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PARKS,ERIC MILTON
3756 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
CHILD NEGLECT

PINES,ANTONIO DARTEZ
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS

REEL,MICHAEL ANTHONY
3507 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI (.20 OR GREATER)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMEN

RHUDY,CHADWICK DEWAYNE
303 MAIN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)

ROBERTS,LAURA KAY
621 EAST MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:

SHAW,DENETRA MARIA
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHIRLEY,THOMAS BENSON
5509 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SMITH,DONTIA MURLEAN
3840 ROLLINGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SOBEL,STEVEN ROBERT
5064 SHOALS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEVENS,MICHAEL SCOTT
228 WALKER AVE HUNTSVILLE, 35801
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

THOMAS,ASHLEY LASHELLE
3904 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VARGAS,ROBERT JUAN
5308 LYNNWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VICENTE-VICENTE,GOVANI FRANSIC
301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WARE,ROBERT ALLEN
4074 DAY LILY TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BALL, KEANDRIA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONNER, DREA SHUN JABERIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSS OF COCAINE
  • POSS OF ECSTASY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DAVIS, OPHELIA RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/17/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARDNER, JAVONTE TRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GARRETT, CHEVELLA DEBORAH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
JACKSON, ANTWON DEWANYE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOURDAN, CODI JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • SPEEDING
MCCARVER, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MENDEZ CRUZ, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PARKS, ERIC MILTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • CHILD NEGLECT
PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE REPORTS
REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI (.20 OR GREATER)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMEN
RHUDY, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
ROBERTS, LAURA KAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAW, DENETRA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, DONTIA MURLEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SOBEL, STEVEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/20/1972
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
  • BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEVENS, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, ASHLEY LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VARGAS, ROBERT JUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
WARE, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE




