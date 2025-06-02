Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BALES, MARTHA JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BALL, KEANDRIA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYRDSONG, QURAYSHAWN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COJ GARCIA, ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CONNER, DREA SHUN JABERIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CONNER, MONICK MONA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/31/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSS OF COCAINE
- POSS OF ECSTASY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DAVIS, OPHELIA RAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/17/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GARDNER, JAVONTE TRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|GARRETT, CHEVELLA DEBORAH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|JACKSON, ANTWON DEWANYE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ROBERT ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/11/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOURDAN, CODI JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- SPEEDING
|
|MCCARVER, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MENDEZ CRUZ, MARIO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PARKS, ERIC MILTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|REEL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DUI (.20 OR GREATER)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMEN
|
|RHUDY, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, LAURA KAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHAW, DENETRA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DONTIA MURLEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SOBEL, STEVEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/20/1972
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STEVENS, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, ASHLEY LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VARGAS, ROBERT JUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WARE, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|