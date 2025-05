Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALONZO,BRYAN

4012 EALY RD EAST RIDGE, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTCHEE,KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COCHRAN,LAUREN MECHELLE

10020 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



COMBS,CONNIE JEAN

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



CUSHING,DAVID ALEXANDER

22 MAJESTIC OAKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE

2712 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE

2712 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



DOUGLAS,CEDRIC JERMAINE

2712 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DURHAM,ANDREW

1312 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GLADDEN,TANIKA S

5410 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



GOTHARD,WILLIAM EDWARD

10677 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HERMAN,KEOSHA ANGELA

6574 E.

BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYHICKMAN,CARLOS BRADLEY3066 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 373216708Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,HINES,JERRIKA KEYUN701 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYHOULK,DOMINIC LABRON4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)KIRK,GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LEWIS,JEFFREY LAVON6418 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LUCAS,JOSHUA WAYNE311 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MARTINEZ,DEAN ALLEN900 COUNTY RD 950 CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISMTHEFT OF PROPERTYMILLER,TRACY LEON64 HARGIS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARMIRANDO PEREZ,ROBERTO MACARIOUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMYREE,JACQUELINE728 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Federal MarshallCharges:PARTAIN,ALIZABETH MARIE100 BRANDON FARMS RD. TAYLORSVILLE, 30178Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)PARTIN,DEBORAH PAULETTE80 BURNETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37339Age at Arrest:69 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPARTON,VERONICA NICOLE2141 HILLTOP CREST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE VOPPINEDA,SELENA ANN4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE VOPPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VOPTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE VOPTHEFT OF PROPERTY VOPPRATT,DENNIS L1604 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDRAY,WILLIAM135 ROCKFORD ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARSWANSON,CHRISTOPHER ERICK6509 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETEMORES,GRECIA7325 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWYNN,DEMETRICK DE'ANDRE2212 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:WYNN,DEMETRICK DEANDRE2212 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:SPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ALONZO, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOUFFANAIS, VALENTINO AMARO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ORANGE COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY DURHAM, ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HERMAN, KEOSHA ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HINES, JERRIKA KEYUN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/10/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE DADE C

MILLER, TRACY LEON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/20/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ORTENGAJARA, AMARO EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ORANG PARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PARTON, VERONICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE VOP PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE VOP

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VOP

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE VOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE