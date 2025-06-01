Robin Smith To Give Addditional Help To The Government; Her Sentencing Delayed To Oct. 24

The sentencing of former state representative Robin Smith has been delayed once again as her attorney says she will provide additional help to the government against co-defendants Glen Casada and Cade Cothren.

Mr. Smith faces up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud in 2022.

She was the chief witness against former House Speaker Casada and his top aide, Cothren, in the recent federal trial in Nashville. Ms. Smith, of Hixson, testified three days and was available for a fourth.

Casada and Cothren were found guilty by a jury of bribery and kickback charges.

Sentencing for Casada, 64, and Cothren, 38, will be Sept. 12.

The sentencing for Ms. Smith, 61, will be Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. It initially was to be June 9.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Ms. Smith at one time headed the state Republican Party as well as the Hamilton County Republican Party.

She ran for the Third District U.S. House seat long held by Zach Wamp in 2010. The race was won by Chuck Fleischmann, who still holds the seat.