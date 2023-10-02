Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Won’t Leave Arby’s Bathroom; Man Receives Counterfeit Money When Selling His iPad

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, October 2, 2023

An Arby’s employee at 7314 Shallowford Road told police there was a homeless female who was refusing to leave the property and had locked herself in the bathroom. Police spoke with the woman. The employee wanted the woman trespassed. Police informed the woman of this and she left without incident.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police a man at the apartment had been threatening him. He said the man was a resident, but he didn’t know him. He was uncertain why the man was threatening him. He said the man didn’t make any direct threats of injury towards him.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Hollyberry Lane who was found burning tree shrubs within the city limits. He understood he is not allowed to burn things within the city limits.

* * *

A property manager at 2120 Gunbarrel Road told police a homeless woman was on the property illegally and he wanted her trespassed. An officer spoke with the woman and she was informed she was trespassed. She left without incident.

* * *

An officer saw three men on Grove Street who had been previously trespassed from CHA Housing. They were detained for further investigation. They said they didn't know the sidewalk they were standing on was Housing property, and that they were there because one of them had a girlfriend whose vehicle had broken a front axle. One man was searched and he didn’t have anything on him that was illegal. All received a warning and education on CHA Housing property regarding their trespassing.

* * *

An officer saw a man panhandling on Williams Street with a piece of cardboard. He was seated in the middle of a lane of travel, wearing dark clothing. The officer spoke to him and warned him of the dangers of panhandling in the middle of a roadway. He was clear on the warning and left.

* * *

Police were called to E. 27th Street Court where a man was on the front porch of the residence. Police tried to speak with the woman, who lived at the apartment, and who called to have the man removed from her home. She refused to return home but still wanted the man gone from the home. He told police he was waiting on a ride and that he was leaving the area once his ride arrived. It is to be noted that both had been consuming alcohol.

* * *

Police saw a man dumpster diving at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. He was trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police over the phone his driver side window was broken sometime during the night. He said nothing was stolen, that the window was just broken.

* * *

Another man on McBrien Road told police sometime during the night his passenger side window on his vehicle was damaged. Nothing was taken from the car.

* * *

A man on Morningside Drive told police he discovered someone had entered his work van and stolen a bag of tools that included a DeWalt impact, DeWalt drill and wire connection tools. He was unsure whether his vehicle was unlocked or if they pried a door open. The officer didn’t see any signs of forced entry. The officer processed multiple items inside of the vehicle for latent prints, however, didn’t get any viable prints.

* * *

An employee at Truist Bank at 1969 Northpoint Blvd. reported a suspicious suitcase left beside the entrance, behind a bush. The bank was evacuated by staff. CPD Bomb Squad responded and rendered the suitcase safe. No hazardous device was found.

* * *

Police responded to Adams Road for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was in the same area where some wire was stolen. An officer spoke with the driver who said he was there because his son was in the area riding his dirt bike and lost his phone. He was attempting to find it. The officer didn’t see anything suspicious about the man or his vehicle.

* * *

Police were called to 3956 Brainerd Road where a man said his VW Atlas had broken down in the roadway. Police contacted Airport Wrecker who arrived and removed the vehicle thus allowing the flow of traffic to continue. The man was thankful.

* * *

A UTC student told police he was selling his iPad on Facebook Market for $460. A man replied to his listing and they met in the parking lot of Champy's on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. by the dumpsters. The man said the buyer counted the money in front of him, and they exchanged the iPad for money. Once he left Champy's, he realized some of the money was fake. He received three $100 bills and eight $20 bills. The three $100 bills were fake. He described the suspect as a white male, about 5'9” inches tall, with a gray shirt. He said he arrived at Champy's on a one-wheel hover board. UTC police were alerted since the man was a student. The counterfeit money was turned into property. The man wanted to press charges if the person was found.

