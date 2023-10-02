Latest Headlines

Attorney General Files Complaint On Immigrant Release Into Tennessee

  • Monday, October 2, 2023

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office on Monday filed a complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”). The complaint raises claims under the Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) stemming from "defendants’ failure to produce documents regarding the release of immigrant detainees into Tennessee."

“Tennesseans have a right to know what the federal government is doing in Tennessee. ICE’s rejection of transparency is all the more troubling because of the humanitarian crisis resulting from ICE’s misdirected priorities,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “No federal official is exempt from public accountability.”

He said in late 2022, Tennessee learned that ICE planned to transport potentially thousands of single adult noncitizen detainees from ICE detention facilities in Louisiana and release them into Tennessee pending final removal proceedings. ICE officials, the state learned, had been cooperating with Tennessee-based organizations and municipal employees to carry out the release plan.

Tennessee subsequently submitted a series of FOIA requests to ICE seeking records and third-party communications about the Biden Administration’s plan and any detainee releases into Tennessee. However, ICE has not produced a single document.

Tennessee had no choice but to file suit so that the people of Tennessee can learn the scope of detainee releases and evaluate the resources necessary to respond, the attorney general said.

You can read the complaint in its entirety here.

 

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Back On Track For Community Pavilion
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Attorney General Files Complaint On Immigrant Release Into Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
  • Sports
  • 10/2/2023
Mayor Kelly Postponing Campaign Event In Light Of Chris Wright Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Man Charged In Fire That Killed His Mother Gets Additional Prison Time
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Breaking News
East Ridge Back On Track For Community Pavilion
  • 10/2/2023

In April 2018 the city of East Ridge discussed building a pavilion for community use and had engaged Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects for design and development. That year, priorities shifted ... more

Attorney General Files Complaint On Immigrant Release Into Tennessee
  • 10/2/2023

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office on Monday filed a complaint against the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”). The ... more

Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • 10/2/2023

Chattanooga Airport is excited to announce it has been awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant, totaling $750,000, from the U.S. Department of Transportation. ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/2/2023
Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Won’t Leave Arby’s Bathroom; Man Receives Counterfeit Money When Selling His iPad
  • 10/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/2/2023
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/1/2023
Inmate Who Arranged Meth Sales In East Tennessee While In Georgia Prison Gets 70 Months
  • 10/1/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
66 Times
  • 10/2/2023
Is It Too Soon To Talk About Mental Health And Gun Violence?
  • 10/2/2023
Who Is The Judge?
  • 10/1/2023
Sports
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
Signal Mountain’s Tom Baird Seeks 3rd Straight Super Senior Match Play Title
  • 10/2/2023
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
  • 10/1/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
  • 10/2/2023
Red Wolves Avenge Loss To Central Valley Fuego FC
  • 10/1/2023
Mocs Soccer Ties 1-1 Against Furman At Home
  • 10/1/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Loving Your Neighbor
Life With Ferris: Loving Your Neighbor
  • 10/2/2023
Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Begins Oct. 15
  • 10/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Government Frugality
Jerry Summers: Government Frugality
  • 10/2/2023
High Tea Fundraiser Benefits Isaiah 117 House
  • 10/2/2023
East Ridge Fall Festival Set For Oct. 7
  • 10/2/2023
Entertainment
McLemore's Songwriter Series Concludes With Marc Broussard Oct. 12
  • 10/2/2023
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
Tennessee Folklore Society Presents Old Time Music At Annual Meeting
Tennessee Folklore Society Presents Old Time Music At Annual Meeting
  • 10/2/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Opinion
People Violence, Not Gun Violence
  • 10/2/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
66 Times
  • 10/2/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
New Rebates From EPB And TVA EnergyRight Can Help Homeowners Save Thousands
New Rebates From EPB And TVA EnergyRight Can Help Homeowners Save Thousands
  • 10/2/2023
IDB Vote Delayed On New PILOT Policy That Bypasses City Council On Some Tax Break Deals
  • 10/2/2023
ChaTech Announces Winners For 2023 Technology Excellence Awards
  • 10/2/2023
Real Estate
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Including Ace Hardware Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
  • 10/2/2023
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
  • 10/2/2023
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
  • 10/2/2023
Living Well
Chattanooga's 2023 Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Candidates Announced
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Woman Wins National Pharmacy Award
Chattanooga Woman Wins National Pharmacy Award
  • 10/2/2023
Blood Assurance Seeking Plasma Donations During International Plasma Awareness Week
Blood Assurance Seeking Plasma Donations During International Plasma Awareness Week
  • 10/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
  • 10/2/2023
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
Travel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
  • 10/2/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Obituaries
John Alan Du Ban
John Alan Du Ban
  • 10/2/2023
Edward Eugene "Gene" West
Edward Eugene "Gene" West
  • 10/2/2023
Christopher Douglas Wright
Christopher Douglas Wright
  • 10/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Sneed, Geraldine (Dalton)
Sneed, Geraldine (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
McMullen, Gerald "Duane" (Dalton)
McMullen, Gerald "Duane" (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
Watson, Mildred "Susie" (Cleveland)
Watson, Mildred "Susie" (Cleveland)
  • 10/2/2023