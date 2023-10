A South Pittsburg woman has been charged by federal authorities with filing false unemployment insurance claims during the COVID pandemic.

Prosecutors said Meghan Pittman has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud.

A court filing says she was involved in submitting almost $85,011 in false UI claims between June and December 2020.

The claims were filed in a number of states.

In one case, she recruited another individual to file false claims in Pennsylvania and California, it was stated.