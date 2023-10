Chattanooga Police Department's Missing Persons Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating Thomas Jones, 56, of Chattanooga.





Mr. Jones was last seen leaving his residence on Thursday. He was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and gray shoes. Mr. Jones may have a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely, without assistance.





If you see him or know his whereabouts, call Chattanooga Police at 423 698-2525.