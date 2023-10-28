Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Visits Nephew To Charge Phone And Argument Arises; Lynching Woman Thinks She Sees Is Due To Her Medication

  • Saturday, October 28, 2023

A man on Moss Street told police his uncle had come to the residence to charge his phone. At some point the two were involved in a verbal altercation. The man’s uncle refused to leave when asked, therefore police were called. The men were separated and the uncle left without incident.

* * *

A Walmart loss prevention employee at 501 Signal Mountain Road told police she saw a white male and white female party within the store, and the woman was seen on camera concealing items in her purse. Police found the two individuals within the store and escorted them to the loss prevention office. All of the merchandise that was concealed was recovered and the two were identified. The total amount of merchandise that was recovered was roughly $50. They were formally banned from all Walmart properties and signed the banned forms.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument. The woman said he had gotten upset and called his mother, and then called the police. The woman said their argument didn't get physical and they had apologized to one another. The boyfriend said the same thing when police spoke to him.

* * *

Police responded to N. Germantown Road on a report of shots fired. Police didn’t find any shell casings in the area.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police noticed a Hispanic male walking along I-24 westbound. Police spoke with the man and he said he was from Texas and was in Tennessee for work. He was at a restaurant and his boss said he was going to take him back to his motel room, but his boss had taken too long to come back so the man decided to walk to the Howard Johnson. Police took the man back to his motel and got him off of the dangerous interstate.

* * *

The desk clerk at Fairfield Inn and Suites at 40 Starview Lane told police a customer got upset that all the rooms in the hotel were overbooked. The clerk said the man became angry and began to yell and curse at him. The clerk said he asked the man and his wife to leave and they were gone before police arrived. The clerk only had a first and last name with a phone number from the register. He wanted them trespassed.

* * *

A woman on Emma Kate Drive told police over the phone she had a package delivered the day before by UPS around 12:30 p.m., right after she left around 12:15 p.m., and then discovered it was gone when she returned around 1 p.m. UPS had a photo of the package on the porch and her neighbor also saw it after it was delivered. She has no idea who stole it.*

* * *

A theft was reported from the Family Dollar at 3201 Wilcox Blvd. Two black males wearing masks entered the building and requested a gift card be loaded for $500. The two leaned over and hit the "paid in cash" button, then left the store. There is no more suspect information and the manager just needed a report.

* * *

A man told police he was being denied access to his storage unit at 2212 Polymer Dr. because he would not provide a lock to put on it. Police walked into the office with the man and spoke an employee at the Public Storage. The employee said the man missed multiple payments for his locker, so they had placed their own lock on his unit until payment was received. The employee said the payment has been made, but when she takes the company's lock off, the man is to replace it with one of his own. Per Public Storage policy, there must be a lock on the units at all times, and if the unit requires a cylinder lock, one must be bought or provided by the renter. The man said he wanted to provide his own cylinder lock and not purchase one from the business. The employee said that would be fine. She instructed the man to come back the next day to enter his unit, due to the business closing at the time police were present speaking with both of them.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on a white KIA Optima for illegal tint (14 percent) at 3948 Brainerd Road. Police measured the tint and asked for the driver's ID, but he refused to provide it. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle, but he refused. Police leaned in the vehicle and took his seat belt off and the man then stepped out of the vehicle. He was detained and police got his ID from his pocket. The man was run through NCIC with no return. He was given a warning for tint.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by a woman who stated that she lost her wallet somewhere around the 100 block of E. Aquarium Way. Inside of the wallet was her drivers license, bank cards and green card. She said she had already called her bank and canceled her cards. No one has turned in the woman's wallet.

* * *

A man on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he found property that likely belonged to a homeless party and wished to turn it over to police as part of the contents contained prescription medication from the homeless healthcare clinic.

* * *

Police responded to an address on N. Hawthorne St. after an unknown 911 call. Police spoke with a man and woman who said they had a verbal altercation over internal relationship issues. The man agreed to leave the location of his own accord.

* * *

A woman on Old Cleveland Pike told police she saw around 20 people hanging someone on the power line and she believed that they were hanging her son. Police searched the area and did not locate anything. Police then met the woman and her sons, who said that she was on new medication and that this was causing her to see things that are not there. Police told her sons that they needed to take her keys while she is on this medication for her safety.

