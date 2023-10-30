Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Has Clothes Stolen At Laundromat; Resident Raises Another Complaint About Loud Bar

  • Monday, October 30, 2023

A woman at Fabric Care Coin Laundry at 2227 E. 23rd St. told police she left her son's laundry in the washer. She left to pick up her daughter and, when she returned an hour later, her clothes were gone. She checked other dryers and washers and couldn’t find them. The estimate for the cost of the clothes is $200.

* * *

Police conducted a bar check at 1401 E. 23rd St. Police walked into the back rooms of the restaurant to search for liquor and alcohol over five percent because the bar only had a beer license. Police found multiple bottles of moonshine with pour spouts, as well as what appeared to be homemade moonshine in bottles. Police also saw multiple cases of bootlegger beverages, which were 10 percent alcoholic beverages, in the ice boxes behind the bar. Police sent an email to the beer board to document the violations.

* * *

A man on Lee Highway told police he had problems with people "hacking" into his phone. Police explained to him how to fix his issues on the phone. The man continued to talk about how other things were going on. He did say he was supposed to be taking medication that he was currently not taking. He said he would take his medication and go to sleep.

* * *

The manager of Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. told police there was a woman sitting by the Coke machine on the 3rd floor who needed to be trespassed. An officer spoke with the woman by the Coke machine and trespassed her from the property. She left without incident.

* * *

A man at Big Chicken at 5118 Hixson Pike called police and reported people have been coming on the lot overnight and trashing it. He asked police if they see someone on the property, they would like to take legal action. The business was added to the Watch List.

* * *

A woman on Boynton Drive called police and said her rear passenger window had been shattered. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

* * *

A woman at an assisted living facility on Highway 153 told police she had fired one of her employees earlier that morning. The ex-employee started a group chat with some of her coworkers. In the text thread, the ex-employee made derogatory comments about a certain man. The man said he feared the ex-employee would come back to the property. Police told the man the property would be added to the Watch List.

* * *

A woman at a business at 1920 Northpoint Blvd. told police over the phone, every morning around 8:30 a man parks in the back of their parking lot. She said he comes into the store with a ski mask and walks over to the Ray Bans but has not taken anything. The woman said the man has asked her about the times they close. She just wanted to contact the police because it raised concern. Police told the woman the business would be added to the Watch List.

* * *

A man on Highway 153 called police to request officers speak to a homeless man living in a truck and ask him to move along. The man said he didn’t want him trespassed, just asked to move along. Police spoke with the man who said he would have his friend move the truck because his license was revoked for DUI. Police stayed and watched his friend move the truck.

* * *
Police spoke with a T-Mobile manager at 5646 Brainerd Road who said a customer became irate and then started making threats. The manager was unable to identify the customer. She said the customer then left the store.

* * *

Due to a rise in homeless activities and complaints in the area of Shallowford Road and Preston Circle, police patrolled the area on foot. Police spoke with one man who was not causing any issues. The man had been homeless in the area for a while, and said he was given until the next day by another officer to gather his belongings and find somewhere else to stay. The area will be checked again the next evening.

* * *

Police spoke with a resident on Washington Street who said he has called in over 20 times about the bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. He said he was frustrated and has contacted the Beer Board and his city councilman multiple times with no resolution or any returned correspondence. The man wanted to make a report of yet another city noise violation that had continued to persist. The officer explained that the Chattanooga Police Department had cited and told the establishment to keep the noise down multiple times and that police had exhausted all efforts. The officer explained to the man he would need to attend the Beer Board meeting and/or the City Council meeting when he was able.

