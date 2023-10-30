Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence

A babysitter charged with two counts of rape of a child at an East Ridge motel in August of last year has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and been given a two-year prison sentence.

Harley Realynn Dunn, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and neglect. She got suspended three-year sentences on the other two cases.

She had also been charged with aggravated sexual battery initially.

East Ridge Police at the time said she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at the Budget Inn on Mack Smith Road. The mother said Ms. Dunn was babysitting the children.

She said afterward that the children had been demonstrating sexual behavior to her, leading her to believe Ms. Dunn had molested them.

Police said the children described what the babysitter had done to them.