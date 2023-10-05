Police Blotter: Neighbor's Barking Dog Keeping Woman Up; Uber Driver Takes Off With Man's Jewelry And Gun

A woman on Narrows Way called police about a neighbor's dog barking and keeping her up. Police did observe the dog to be barking continuously. The dog was located in a yard on Blanche Street. Police spoke with the dog, Skittles', owner, who agreed to bring the dog inside for the night.



* * *

A woman told police she was unsatisfied with a service at the Mapco, 100 W, 20th St. Police spoke with employees, who said the woman created a disorder over a purchase and they would like her trespassed from this location. Police told the woman not to return to this location or she would be arrested.

* * *

Police were called for a second time to an address on Strawberry Lane about a man who was trespassing on the property. Police again explained to the caller that the man must be trespassed through the court. Midnight shift the night before also told them the same thing.

* * *

A man at the apartments at 1701 Broad St. told police overnight someone gained access to his vehicle through an unlocked door. He said the person took a Goal-Zero Portable Charger ($350) from his vehicle. He said no damage was observed to his vehicle. No suspect description is available.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Fernleaf Lane for a possible disorder between a man and woman that have a possible restraining order. Police spoke to the two, who were not in a disorder and showed police documentation that there was no longer a restraining order against them.

* * *

An officer observed a black Chevy Malibu (TN tag) merging onto Bailey Avenue just before the tunnels, when it began weaving into the one-lane which was occupied by the officer. Upon running the tag, the vehicle was found to be of interest with an investigator. A traffic stop was conducted at 3525 Brainerd Road. A man was found to be the only occupant of the vehicle. Updated contact information on both listed people on the vehicle was obtained per the investigator's request, and the man was released.

* * *

Police were called to the park at 371 Warren Pl. Officers spoke to a Yates wrecker driver regarding two vehicles left on the grass parking area of Lookout Valley Park. The driver for Yates requested the vehicles be checked for stolen, due to one (older Ford Ranchero) that did not have a VIN# or tag, and no motor. The other was a black 2010 Ford Mustang convertible, GA registration to a man. The baseball commissioner for the Park had called Yates for the private property tow. Yates towing left with the older blue Ford; unknown if they will return for the Ford Mustang. Auto crimes was contacted regarding the Ford Ranchero and said the vehicles could be towed due to private property tow request. The driver for Yates said the vehicle will be at 2306 E. 23rd St yard.

* * *



Police responded out to Ryan Street in regards to vehicle plates which had been swapped. Police were informed that this swap was observed at 8 p.m. Police were also informed that the vehicle which swapped plates was also a Kia Soul. Police ran the new plate and got a return that it was linked to a stolen vehicle. The plate which belonged to the stolen vehicle was recorded. The plate which was stolen and placed on the stolen vehicle was recorded. NCIC was updated on the changes to the license plate on the stolen vehicle. The tag was recovered and will be deposited into Property.

The new stolen plate is now displayed on the initial stolen vehicle.

* * *

Police were asked to trespass a homeless man on the property of Boynton Terrace Apartments, 953 Boynton Dr. Witnesses told police the man had run down the hill when he saw police arriving. Police canvassed the area, but the man could not be located. Police asked management to call back should he return.

* * *



A man told police that while driving down Grubb Road/Old Hixson Pike at the Baseball Field (right past the trail tracks) the day before around 9:20 p.m., two people came out of nowhere and started approaching his vehicle. One was a white male, about six feet tall with a white shirt and red bandanna, riding a blue bike that had a metal basket on it. The man could not remember much about the second guy. He said the first man walked up to his vehicle on the right side, and the second man walked up on the left side. He said he then drove off from the scene. Police drove around the area and did see signs of people camping in the area, but no suspects.

* * *



A man on E. 10th Street told police that sometime overnight his red Trek bicycle was stolen. He said the lock he used to secure the bike was cut. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A tenant on E. 5th Street told police there has been an on-going issue with loud noises coming from a neighbor. He said the noises started again the night before and have continued to that morning. He has already let his landlord know, and he just needed additional documentation.

* * *

A man told police he was driving west on the 1500 block of Wilcox Boulevard and believes he struck a piece of metal in the roadway, damaging the exhaust on his vehicle. Police completed a property damage report at the request of the man.

* * *

A man told police his blue book bag that contained two necklaces and a Glock 27 were stolen. He said he used Uber services and he was picked up in a gray Nissan Versa (TN tag) by a white female driver. He had his driver to make a stop at Walgreen's/110 N. Market St. He said he went inside Walgreen's and left his book bag in the vehicle. He aid the Uber driver canceled the ride while he was inside Walgreen's and she drove off with his book bag. He said he had contacted the company, but has yet to receive his property. He could not provide a serial number for the firearm, and he only wanted his property returned back to him. He told police he purchased the pistol from his friend, who the firearm is registered to. The license plate for the Uber driver is registered to a woman. The man later called and gave police the serial number of the stolen gun, which was entered into NCIC.