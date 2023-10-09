Overturned Truck Causes Riverfront Parkway Chemical Spill; Nearby Businesses And Residents Evacuated

Some downtown businesses and residents were evacuated on Monday night after a chemical spill and active leak.

At 6:11 p.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department and Chattanooga Police Department responded to Riverfront Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard after a rollover accident involving a tractor trailer.

The semi had 13 totes of chemicals with 42,000 pounds of muriatic acid and organic peroxide on board.

One of the totes was leaking onto the metal of the truck.

Fire officials on the scene asked that businesses and residents in a quarter mile of the crash site evacuate - north of the accident site to Molly Lane (including the two residential buildings and one business north site of the accident site on the east side of Riverfront Parkway to Molly Lane), and west of the accident site to the river. T

hat could be expanded if the incident commanders deem it necessary for public safety, officials said.

Hazmat crews were working to mitigate the incident.

Marion Environmental came to the scene to stabilize the situation and begin the cleanup process. They were transferring all of the chemicals into new totes. Then they planned to remove the totes from the truck.

Firefighters used soda ash to absorb chemicals. They created a dam to contain the spill and prevent runoff from getting into storm water drains.

The Red Cross was overseeing a shelter site at the Avondale Community Center.

There were no injuries to the truck driver. No exposures have been reported.



