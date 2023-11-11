Police Blotter: Man Has Trouble With Escort Website; Man Thinks Neighbor Stole His Packages

A man on E. 32nd Street told police he found an adult website and found an escort service and started talking to someone on there. The man said he gave the person he was talking to his address and credit card info because the person (he believed to be an attractive female) was going to come to his house and pick him up. He said they were going to go somewhere and have intercourse. The man said the person couldn’t get money off of his credit card because it was declined and the person started sending threatening messages to him. The man said he didn’t send any other cards or money and has since gotten rid of the app and the website.

* * *

Officers received multiple anonymous calls about a suspicious person on the walking bridge with face tattoos, a cape and black eyes. Police arrived and spoke with the man who explained that he didn’t mean to scare anyone with his appearance and was hoping for a ride to the Greyhound bus station. Officers gave him a ride without issue.

* * *

An officer saw a vehicle driving east on E. 31st Street with no license plate. The officer got behind the vehicle, initiated emergency traffic lights, and conducted a traffic stop at E. 31st and 12th Avenue. The officer spoke with the driver and passenger, and verified neither had active warrants for their arrest. The officer also ran the VIN to the verify that the car was not stolen. The driver had a driver’s license that was not valid. The officer had her step out of the vehicle and spoke to her about her license status. The officer requested to search her vehicle and she gave verbal consent. The driver was given a verbal warning.

* * *

An officer was at 5800 Brainerd Road working a vehicle collision and saw a second vehicle collision occur at the same location. The car was making a right turn into the parking lot and he side-swiped another passing vehicle. That vehicle, possibly an older light brown Honda sedan, then proceeded to drive a short distance down the road and pull over. Once pulled over, the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and switched seats before fleeing.

* * *

Police were told there suspicious people in the Marriott Inn parking lot at 74 Starview Lane. Police spoke with a man and woman who said they were guests of the hotel. They said they were just grabbing things from their vehicle and were staying at the hotel until the next day. They all left and went up to their room without issue.

* * *

A man on Oak Street told police he believed he struck another vehicle. The man said he was attempting to park his white Ford F150 when he believed he backed into a parked red Nissan VSL. The officer saw damage to the front bumper of the Nissan, however, it appeared to be old damage as there were spider webs on the damaged area. The officer asked for a UTC officer to allow them to review video footage of the incident. Through video, neither the officer or the UTC officer saw the man’s truck strike the Nissan. There was also no damage done to the man’s truck. The UTC officer ran the Nissan's tag in attempt to contact the owner if it was a student of UTC, but was unable to locate a student matching the name of the vehicle's registered owner. Due to the lack of evidence on either vehicle of new damage, it is believed there was no crash.

* * *

An anonymous person told police about a black Mitsubishi Mirage approximately 20 yards east of Gunbarrel Road, down Davison Road, at the mouth of a dirt path. There were multiple windows broken in the unoccupied car. Police conducted a registration check and found the vehicle was not listed as stolen and the registered owner was deceased. The car was parked out of the roadway. Police tried to speak with the owner’s next of kin, but were not able to.

* * *

A woman on Belle Vista Avenue told police sometime overnight, someone entered her 2017 Kia Forte and broke the steering column and stole approximately $30 cash.

* * *

The owner of Armstrong Company at 6059 Relocation Way told police there had been a couple of homeless people by the pond by his business. He wanted them to leave but didn’t want to prosecute. The officer told the people to leave and not return.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police three days ago she felt asleep with her Koobee cellphone in her hand and when she woke up it was gone. She needed a report so she could get a new cellphone.

* * *

A man on Persimmon Lane called police to say he didn’t know what happened to his Glock 30 45 caliber pistol. He said it had been over a month since he last saw the pistol. The gun was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man with Selah Spa at 7003 Shallowford Road told police someone stole the fountain from in front of their business.

* * *

Police were dispatched for a call about a suspicious person at Mapco at 100 W. 20th St. Police arrived and tried to find an individual matching the description of a white male, age 50-60, wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and black shoes. Police spoke to an employee who said she wanted the man trespassed because he was making customers feel uncomfortable and refused to leave when asked by other employees. Police looked in the surrounding area for the man but couldn’t find him to give him his trespass notice.

* * *

Staff at Wendy’s at 418 Cumberland St. reported there was a woman on the property who was bothering customers and refusing to leave and they wanted her trespassed. An officer spoke with the woman and told her she was trespassed. She left on foot without further incident.

* * *

A man on Fairleigh Street told police he has had several packages delivered that have gone to a neighbor's house. He told police that when the first package was delivered, his neighbors brought it over to his house when they realized it was not theirs. He told police that when he didn’t receive an order of shoes, he checked with FedEx who sent him a picture of the items being delivered on the same front of his neighbor. He told police that he went and asked the neighbors if they had gotten his package when it was delivered and they said that they hadn't seen any other packages at their house. Police also spoke to the neighbor, who told police that she works the night shift, so she didn't know anything and that her sister was the one who normally orders things from the internet. At this time there is no evidence to support that the neighbor or her sister took the items and there is no other suspect information. The total value of the items is $693.