Latest Headlines

Rhea County Seeking Burn Ban; Commission Debates Landfill Charges

  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Rhea County Emergency Management Director Brad Harrison came to the Rhea County Commission to request a burn ban for the entire county.

Mr. Harrison said there were several large brush fires that have occurred lately in the county with one in the Garrison area near the Rhea and Hamilton County lines on Dayton Mountain and on Grandview Mountain, which has rekindled into a large fire.

County Executive Jim Vincent told commissioners that he has looked into this and there are two ways that this can be done.

“First is where I declare a ban on all burning in the county. This would cover the county but would not cover state and federal property. Second would be under state law, the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state forester, has the authority to issue burn bans at the request of county mayors or county executives under certain weather conditions.” He added that this would cover all parts of the county.

A poll of the commissioners was made, and all indicated to let County Executive Vincent handle the matter as quickly as possible.

“I have full confidence in our county executive and our EMA director to handle this matter as quickly as they can,” said County Commission Chairman Jim Reed.

According to the state, Franklin, Grundy, Rutherford and Williamson counties all have county-wide burn bans in place due to unfavorable weather conditions. A combination of little rain and low humidity have contributed to prime wildfire conditions in the mid-state.

Additionally, Sequatchie County and Morgan County have also issued county-wide burn bans, according to the state Division of Forestry.

While these burn bans are active, burning any of the following is prohibited within the county lines:

leaves, brush fence rows

ditch banks

construction debris, boards, plywood, decking, cardboard, etc.

fields, grassland

gardens

wooded areas

campfires, cooking fires

grills, charcoal or wood fired (but not natural or propane gas fired)

Also, at the Rhea County Commission workshop Tuesday night, the ugly issue of the landfill rose again as far as the tipping fees being asked of users.

Commission Vice Chairman Leo Stephens raised the issue that at the Rhea County landfill, there is a higher fee on construction debris than there is on other items.

Vice Chairman Stephens pointed out that he checked with other landfills and found that some charge as low as $20 a ton for construction debris while Rhea County charges $44.50 a ton. He said that even after the tonnage charge, Rhea County landfill was charging an 18 percent fuel surcharge on top of the tipping fee.

Even though Rhea County owns the landfill they have a contract with Capital Waste, which is a waste services company that provides residential, commercial, and industrial waste collection, disposal and recycling services in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. According to their website, they are a community-oriented company and "we are dedicated to providing the very best services to our customers." They recently acquired Priority Waste Services located in Soddy Daisy, which serves many residences in Rhea County.

County Executive Vincent said the landfill in Rhea County is different from the other places as it is household waste only.

He said, “The bottom of our landfill has two foot of chert packed down, then covered with a liner. It also has pipes to take the leachate out of the landfill and into a collection pool where they take it off to dump in the city of Dayton Sewer plant.”

He added that the county profits off the landfill and the money that is made goes to support the county’s waste collection and convenience centers.

“If we lower the prices at the landfill, we will be cutting into the money that the county is making,” said the county executive.

He advised the commission that Capital Waste is close to completing the opening of the new part of the landfill.

Vice Chairman Stephens continued his argument telling the commission that there are several large transport companies bringing in “100s of tons a month."

County Executive Vincent said in the new section of the landfill there will be a methane gas processing unit and a pump system that will flow into the new sewer line that will be put in.

No action was taken at this time by the commission.


Latest Headlines
Woods Fire Breaks Out In Lookout Valley At Homeless Camp
Woods Fire Breaks Out In Lookout Valley At Homeless Camp
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2023
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Ordinances Codified
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2023
Rhea County Seeking Burn Ban; Commission Debates Landfill Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police Her Dog Possibly Bit Someone; Irate Man Wants Neighbors To Get Parking Tickets
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, November 14th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/15/2023
Notre Dame Girls Edge East Hamilton, 51-49
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/15/2023
Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Ordinances Codified
  • 11/15/2023

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Town Manager Brooke Pippenger has collected all the ordinances that have been passed through the years and reviewed them for accuracy, then sent them to the Municipal Technical ... more

Rhea County Seeking Burn Ban; Commission Debates Landfill Charges
  • 11/15/2023

Rhea County Emergency Management Director Brad Harrison came to the Rhea County Commission to request a burn ban for the entire county. Mr. Harrison said there were several large brush fires ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH 392 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT AND ... more

Breaking News
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/14/2023
Woman Loses Consciousness Handling Mail At Brainerd Office; No Hazards Found
  • 11/14/2023
Vehicular Homicide Case Dismissed Due To Suppression Of Blood Test
  • 11/14/2023
Marc Gravitt Receives Outstanding Register Of Deeds Award
Marc Gravitt Receives Outstanding Register Of Deeds Award
  • 11/14/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 6-Year Sentence For Molesting Girlfriend's Daughter
Chattanooga Man Gets 6-Year Sentence For Molesting Girlfriend's Daughter
  • 11/14/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
Senator Blackburn: Support For Hamas Has Gone Mainstream - And Response
  • 11/13/2023
I Salute You
  • 11/10/2023
Sports
Mocs Finish With 13-0 Run To Knock Off Bellarmine
Mocs Finish With 13-0 Run To Knock Off Bellarmine
  • 11/14/2023
#7/8 Vols Defeat Wofford, 82-61
  • 11/14/2023
Chattanooga Football Club Joins MLS NEXT Pro In 2024
Chattanooga Football Club Joins MLS NEXT Pro In 2024
  • 11/14/2023
Lee's Stroh Named First Team All-Gulf South
Lee's Stroh Named First Team All-Gulf South
  • 11/14/2023
Lee Volleyball Ends Season In First Round Of GSC Tournament
  • 11/14/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
John Shearer: Marvin Berke Has Enjoyed Long Legal Career
  • 11/14/2023
Gratefull, A Culturally Inclusive Thanksgiving Celebration, Is Thursday
Gratefull, A Culturally Inclusive Thanksgiving Celebration, Is Thursday
  • 11/14/2023
Did You Know? Grants
Did You Know? Grants
  • 11/15/2023
Coast Guard Arriving Home From Mission On Wednesday Evening
  • 11/14/2023
Lakesite Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Set For Friday, Dec. 1
  • 11/14/2023
Entertainment
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
DJ Paul Jackson Spotlights Chattanooga Music on The Local Focal
  • 11/13/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Karen Shostak
  • 11/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
Best Of Grizzard - The Big Apple
  • 11/14/2023
A Video Tribute To Joe Heflin
  • 11/13/2023
Final Encore Performance Of "Until The Sun Rises" Added For Nov. 17 At Coosa Mill
  • 11/13/2023
Opinion
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Reading A License Plate Is Not Illegally Searching You
  • 11/13/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Business/Government
26 Attorneys General Demand Congress Grant State Officials Power To Protect U.S. Citizens Against Illegal Immigration
  • 11/14/2023
Urban League Hosts 41st Annual Equal Opportunity Day Dec. 7
  • 11/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2023
Real Estate
New Expo Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 11/14/2023
$100 Million Development On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road To Have Commercial Component
  • 11/13/2023
Jake Marshall Service Plans To Add New Office On S. Hickory Street
  • 11/13/2023
Student Scene
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
11 McCallie Seniors Inducted Into Keo-Kio
  • 11/13/2023
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
GPS Bluebell Honor Society For Service And Volunteerism Inducts Members
  • 11/13/2023
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
CSCC Hosts Veterans Day Celebration
  • 11/13/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Breaking Ground On New Alzheimer’s Center, Expanding To 9th In Knoxville Area
Morning Pointe Breaking Ground On New Alzheimer’s Center, Expanding To 9th In Knoxville Area
  • 11/14/2023
Erlanger Medical Group Adds 3 Specialists To Its Team
  • 11/14/2023
Blueprint Gala To Raise Funds For Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
Blueprint Gala To Raise Funds For Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
  • 11/14/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Church
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
Cheri Taylor Is Special Guest For Red Back Hymnal Sing At Hullander Farm
  • 11/13/2023
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
Bob Tamasy: A Season For Every Purpose Under Heaven
  • 11/13/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Elizabeth Diane Crossen Harville
Elizabeth Diane Crossen Harville
  • 11/15/2023
Dolores Cornett Phillips
Dolores Cornett Phillips
  • 11/15/2023
Kathy Ann Tutt
Kathy Ann Tutt
  • 11/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Hancock, Craig Clinton (Eatonton)
Hancock, Craig Clinton (Eatonton)
  • 11/14/2023
Smith, Melvin Wallace (Cleveland)
Smith, Melvin Wallace (Cleveland)
  • 11/14/2023
Ratchford, Dr. William Clifton (Ooltewah)
Ratchford, Dr. William Clifton (Ooltewah)
  • 11/14/2023