Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA

The CARTA Board on Thursday morning voted to offer terms to Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier to be the new CARTA executive director.

The board called him during the board meeting and he accepted.

Mr. Frazier had joined the JTA in 2021 to oversee the Transit Operations Division, which includes fixed bus, the First Coast Flyer BRT network, paratransit, regional and alternative mobility services, the St. Johns River Ferry and service and maintenance departments.