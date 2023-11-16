Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint

A Hamilton Place business was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday morning.

At 11:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a business robbery at Champion located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. When officers arrived, they made contact with a Champion employee who advised she was robbed by an unknown male suspect.





The preliminary investigation reveals a man entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register. The suspect demanded the money in the cash register. The employee was in fear and complied with the demand. The suspect took the money and left the store.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.



