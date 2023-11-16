Latest Headlines

Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint

  • Thursday, November 16, 2023
A Hamilton Place business was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday morning.
 
At 11:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a business robbery at Champion located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.  When officers arrived, they made contact with a Champion employee who advised she was robbed by an unknown male suspect.

The preliminary investigation reveals a man entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register.  The suspect demanded the money in the cash register.  The employee was in fear and complied with the demand.  The suspect took the money and left the store.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

Latest Headlines
Boyd Buchanan Sweeps Brainerd In Basketball
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Up To 12 People Involved In Fight Outside Juvenile Court
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Developer White Favors Moving Hospital, Gun Range Off Moccasin Bend; Says Chattanooga Bypass Needed
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • Sports
  • 11/16/2023
4 People Charged In Scheme To Try To Get Federal Witness Not To Testify
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023

Management at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., called police regarding a woman who was disturbing customers and was seen going to the bathroom with the stall door open in the ladies restroom. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN 2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT AUSTIN, ... more

Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/16/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint
  • 11/16/2023
Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • 11/16/2023
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
  • 11/16/2023
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Getting Direct Flights To Las Vegas On Allegiant Starting Next May 16
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Grand Jury Report 1968
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Women Roll Past Tennessee Tech In 70-45 Win
  • 11/15/2023
UTC Prepares For Trip to Eighth Ranked Alabama
  • 11/15/2023
Happenings
Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
  • 11/16/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Remains Unchanged As Labor Force Reaches Record Highs
  • 11/16/2023
TVFCU Opens Applications For $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate
New Expo Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
McCallie Dedicates The Peak View Faculty Village Townhomes
McCallie Dedicates The Peak View Faculty Village Townhomes
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
  • 11/15/2023
The Salvation Army Calls For Volunteer Bellringers To Support The Annual Red Kettle Campaign
  • 11/15/2023
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/15/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Yvette Denise McCormick Ragan
Yvette Denise McCormick Ragan
  • 11/16/2023
Christine Underwood
Christine Underwood
  • 11/16/2023
Christine Elizabeth Cartwright
Christine Elizabeth Cartwright
  • 11/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 11/16/2023
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
  • 11/16/2023
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
  • 11/16/2023