Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/20/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/11/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BASNAGEL, DANIEL S

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/31/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB) BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

COERCION OF WITNESS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONDRA, KEVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED DENT, MELANIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DOUGLAS, TIMOTHY LAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GUSTAVE, JERRION J

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HERNANDEZ, BRITTANY FAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

STALKING HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/07/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HINTON, KEYON DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, KALI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MELTON, JESSE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/27/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, LARRY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/22/1957

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLSON, RONNELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/01/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, SUSAN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARRISH, SHANE CLARK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/20/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON PEOPLES, EZRA H

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MIN

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SALAS, JORDAN P

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS SMITH, EMMITT RAVI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY STEWART, THERESA M

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOKER, JEREMY N

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAYLOR, PAXTON LATRELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



