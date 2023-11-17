Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN
2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA
29 WERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BASNAGEL, DANIEL S
4906 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD
2577 EAST VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHARACTER, TAVARIS JAQUANA
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLVIN, LATAVIA DENISE
3402 BIRCHWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONDRA, KEVAN LEE
275 RANKINS COVE CHURCH RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CROSBY, TYLER AARON
HOMELESS JOHNSON CITY, 376047550
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
1706 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DOUGLAS, TIMOTHY LAMICHAEL
1825 DIXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
1804 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GUSTAVE, JERRION J
1337 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HERNANDEZ, BRITTANY FAYE
251 RA GRIFFITH HY JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STALKING
HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, KALI MARIE
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KRASNICKI, MORGAN GABRIEL
9822 HAMBY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
LYNCH, DALONNA
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MELTON, JESSE THOMAS
6410 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
254 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL
8539 RIVER COVE DR HOMELESS HARRISON, 373419632
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, LARRY JOHN
7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLSON, RONNELL
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
1906 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071073
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARMELEE, ERIC JASON
3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARRISH, SHANE CLARK
346 MCCARTY ROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PEOPLES, EZRA H
6518 CHESWICK ROAD NORTH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
2217 DAVENPORT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MIN
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SALAS, JORDAN P
4135 WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
605 PATTON ST HOMELESS SWEETWATER, 378741026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
2933 THORNWOOD DR MACON,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWART, THERESA M
42 KENNEDY RD LAMAR, 38642
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOKER, JEREMY N
336 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, PAXTON LATRELL
6660 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WALKER, ELIJAH REESE
1533 A THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WYRICK, HUGH W
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BASNAGEL, DANIEL S
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
|
|BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- COERCION OF WITNESS
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CONDRA, KEVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, TIMOTHY LAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|GUSTAVE, JERRION J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, BRITTANY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- STALKING
|
|HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/07/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, KALI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MELTON, JESSE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/27/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, LARRY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/22/1957
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLSON, RONNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/01/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARRISH, SHANE CLARK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/20/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|PEOPLES, EZRA H
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MIN
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SALAS, JORDAN P
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STEWART, THERESA M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STOKER, JEREMY N
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, PAXTON LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|