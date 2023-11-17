Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN 
2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA 
29 WERT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BASNAGEL, DANIEL S 
4906 MASSENGALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR 
6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
COERCION OF WITNESS
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD 
2577 EAST VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHARACTER, TAVARIS JAQUANA 
780 NORFOLK GREEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374218214 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COLVIN, LATAVIA DENISE 
3402 BIRCHWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONDRA, KEVAN LEE 
275 RANKINS COVE CHURCH RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CROSBY, TYLER AARON 
HOMELESS JOHNSON CITY, 376047550 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DENT, MELANIE NICOLE 
1706 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DOUGLAS, TIMOTHY LAMICHAEL 
1825 DIXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN 
1804 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GUSTAVE, JERRION J 
1337 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HERNANDEZ, BRITTANY FAYE 
251 RA GRIFFITH HY JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO 
765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STALKING

HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE 
2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HIGGINS, DEARIA MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HINTON, KEYON DENZEL 
1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT

JENKINS, ANTHONY KELSO 
3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE 
1406 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, KALI MARIE 
1135 OLD JASPER RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KRASNICKI, MORGAN GABRIEL 
9822 HAMBY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

LYNCH, DALONNA 
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111547 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MELTON, JESSE THOMAS 
6410 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE 
254 W 38TH ST Chattanooga, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL 
8539 RIVER COVE DR HOMELESS HARRISON, 373419632 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, LARRY JOHN 
7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLSON, RONNELL 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, SUSAN MARIE 
1906 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374071073 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARMELEE, ERIC JASON 
3806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARRISH, SHANE CLARK 
346 MCCARTY ROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

PEOPLES, EZRA H 
6518 CHESWICK ROAD NORTH HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
2217 DAVENPORT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MIN
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SALAS, JORDAN P 
4135 WATSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
605 PATTON ST HOMELESS SWEETWATER, 378741026 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER 
2933 THORNWOOD DR MACON, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEWART, THERESA M 
42 KENNEDY RD LAMAR, 38642 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOKER, JEREMY N 
336 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK 
132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR, PAXTON LATRELL 
6660 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WALKER, ELIJAH REESE 
1533 A THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WYRICK, HUGH W 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AUSTIN, LADEIRDRE MYRA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BASNAGEL, DANIEL S
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • COERCION OF WITNESS
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CABE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONDRA, KEVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DENT, MELANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DOUGLAS, TIMOTHY LAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GOMEZ LOPEZ, BEATO REYNALDO ERMAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GUSTAVE, JERRION J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HERNANDEZ, BRITTANY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • STALKING
HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/07/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HINTON, KEYON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, TAYLOR MOURINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, KALI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MELTON, JESSE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/27/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
MOODY, KRISHA LUNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, LARRY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/22/1957
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLSON, RONNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/01/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARRISH, SHANE CLARK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/20/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PEOPLES, EZRA H
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MIN
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SALAS, JORDAN P
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SPOHN, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWART, THERESA M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOKER, JEREMY N
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, PAXTON LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/17/2023
Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Boyd Buchanan Sweeps Brainerd In Basketball
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/16/2023
Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Up To 12 People Involved In Fight Outside Juvenile Court
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Developer White Favors Moving Hospital, Gun Range Off Moccasin Bend; Says Chattanooga Bypass Needed
  • Breaking News
  • 11/16/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Unruly Woman Using Restroom With Stall Door Open Trespassed; Woman's "Stolen" Vehicle Had Been Put In Shop By Her Mom
  • 11/17/2023

Management at the Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., called police regarding a woman who was disturbing customers and was seen going to the bathroom with the stall door open in the ladies restroom. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JENNIFER DAWN 2506 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT AUSTIN, ... more

Lookout Mountain Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/16/2023

Scenic, historic Lookout Mountain is featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton Place Business Robbed At Gunpoint
  • 11/16/2023
Crime Victims Can Sign Up For Notifications Of Court Dates For Those Charged With Crimes
  • 11/16/2023
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
Jacksonville Transportation Authority COO Charles Frazier To Head CARTA
  • 11/16/2023
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Getting Direct Flights To Las Vegas On Allegiant Starting Next May 16
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Grand Jury Report 1968
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
Jerry Summers: Crime Solutions 2023
  • 11/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Not The Same Without Rickea
  • 11/15/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 12
  • 11/16/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins First Round NCAA Match
  • 11/16/2023
UTC Women Roll Past Tennessee Tech In 70-45 Win
  • 11/15/2023
UTC Prepares For Trip to Eighth Ranked Alabama
  • 11/15/2023
Happenings
Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade Set For Sunday, Dec. 3
  • 11/15/2023
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
Author Kelsey Paulson Awarded The Literacy Champion Award By DAR
  • 11/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
Jerry Summers: Keep Your Powder Dry!
  • 11/16/2023
Adult Big Wheel Race Is Fundraiser For SoundCorps At Mainx24
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Asian Lantern Festival
  • 11/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Presents Handel’s Messiah
  • 11/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard: Love Of A Child
  • 11/17/2023
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
Lee Small Jazz Ensemble To Perform Tuesday
  • 11/16/2023
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble To Perform Dec. 4
  • 11/16/2023
Opinion
License Plate Readers Do Not Violate The 4th Amendment - Storage Of The Collected Data Does
  • 11/15/2023
Approach Growth Thoughtfully, Sustainably And In Best Interest Of The Community
  • 11/13/2023
Time To Confront Drug Use Among Juveniles
  • 11/16/2023
Dining
Lost In Transit To Open At Former Blue Light Location; Outpost To Open On Main Street
  • 11/16/2023
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
Charles Siskin: A Most Misunderstood Vegetable
  • 11/13/2023
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
Family Kitchen To Inmate Rehabilitation - Kezmond Pugh’s Culinary Journey
  • 11/9/2023
Business/Government
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
Unemployment In Tennessee Remains Below National Average
  • 11/16/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Remains Unchanged As Labor Force Reaches Record Highs
  • 11/16/2023
TVFCU Opens Applications For $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
  • 11/16/2023
Real Estate
New Expo Will Showcase Construction Careers For High School Students
  • 11/14/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
Award-Winning Cleveland High Teacher Dealing With Traumatic Brain Injury From Motorcycle Wreck
  • 11/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Announces Teachers, Principal, And Supervisor Of The Year
  • 11/16/2023
McCallie Dedicates The Peak View Faculty Village Townhomes
McCallie Dedicates The Peak View Faculty Village Townhomes
  • 11/16/2023
Living Well
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces The Launch Of Big Futures Program To Serve Youth Beyond Age 18
  • 11/15/2023
The Salvation Army Calls For Volunteer Bellringers To Support The Annual Red Kettle Campaign
  • 11/15/2023
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Shine A Light On Lung Cancer Events Highlights Lung Cancer Awareness Month
  • 11/15/2023
Memories
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
Remembering Dorothy P. Brammer – “The Grandmother Of The County Courthouse”
  • 11/13/2023
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Outdoors
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
Harrison Bay State Park Gets New Playground
  • 11/13/2023
‘Exceptional’ Drought Conditions Threaten Some Of The Nation’s Most Endangered Fish Species Near Chattanooga
  • 11/13/2023
Tennessee's Gun Hunting Season For Deer Starts Nov. 18
  • 11/13/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
Bob Tamasy: Sacrifices Aren't Always What We Think
  • 11/16/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Yvette Denise McCormick Ragan
Yvette Denise McCormick Ragan
  • 11/16/2023
Christine Underwood
Christine Underwood
  • 11/16/2023
Christine Elizabeth Cartwright
Christine Elizabeth Cartwright
  • 11/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
Smith, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 11/16/2023
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
Massengale, Audrey Lucille (Trenton)
  • 11/16/2023
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
Stancel, Marie McMahan (Rising Fawn)
  • 11/16/2023