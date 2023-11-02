Latest Headlines

CARTA Getting Major Federal Grants As Chattanooga Is Transit Testbed

  • Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

Public transit projects funded by two grants awarded in 2020 will hit Chattanooga streets the first quarter of 2024.

General Manager of Planning and Grants Philip Pugliese updated the CARTA board at a recent meeting.

A $2.1 million National Science Foundation grant awarded to Vanderbilt University School of Engineering researcher Dr. Abhishek Dubey will apply computer-generated microtransit routes to a live “underserved neighborhood” in Chattanooga.

This grant specifies a community engagement piece to encourage and evaluate “dynamic,” or on-demand, service using an app.

A second grant, a $1.7-million Department of Energy grant awarded directly to CARTA, explores fleet routes mapped by AI, focused on efficiency. For each destination, AI will consider demand, traffic and energy. This “magic productivity rate” marries wide coverage with regular and frequent service, Mr. Pugliese said.

Dr. Dubey’s company, Smart Transit, is driving both projects using a custom-built dashboard that plays with fleet movement and demand. UTC researcher Dr. Mina Sartipi is a partner.

These tests will have applications all over the country, Mr. Pugliese said. He welcomes Chattanooga’s role as a national test bed because “Chattanooga is at a unique crossroads” of public transportation, locally and nationally.

“Chattanooga is a key focal point for a lot of this fundamental research that is going on with the federal government,” he said later in a phone interview.

“We want to see if it works in the real world,” he said. He projected that the hypothetical will move to more advanced research in January and February 2024 and the pilot will deploy in March.

Mr. Pugliese has identified Clifton Hills along Rossville Boulevard as a possible location. He said the pilot population is a diverse 10,000 people that includes high percentages of Black, Latino and low-income residents.

Online pre-booking and dynamic booking would be a mode shift for Chattanooga riders, but the data would help make full-city coverage economical, efficient and equitable, he said.

Mr. Pugliese told the board that CARTA already offers an on-demand app in Cromwell, East Brainerd, Eastdale, and North Brainerd, but 70 percent of all CARTA users don’t use it to book a trip.

The AI study will go a step beyond public transit for a destination and choose the most efficient blend of car, bike, park-and-ride, bus, microtransit and walking, which will reveal CARTA’s weaknesses.

“CARTA must be competitive,” he said. “Is there a role for microtransit combined with fixed route that can offer a better solution everywhere?” he asked. “It’s still a geometry problem.”

CARTA uses its resources well but coverage is too skimpy to be useful, he said, requiring fundamental changes in local public transit.

He said Chattanooga should shift to a more individualized full-coverage model instead of a model focused on high ridership along limited fixed routes. The value of public transit is in a wide network, he said, not the full bus itself.

Mr. Pugliese cautioned the board against Nashville’s failed $5.4 billion referendum in 2018, an outdated effort at transit overhaul that was deemed too little, too late.

Microtransit will pave CARTA’s way into the suburbs, he said. AI data will shorten test periods as microtransit expands city-wide. He said Hixson, for example, is an “ideal” place for microtransit, and eventually CARTA will expand the electric shuttle down Main Street and MLK Boulevard.

The research will inform a current city of Chattanooga transit study with public mobility tech company Via, and a recommendation by transit consultant Jarrett Walker to incrementally build upon what CARTA has now.

Latest Headlines
Bikini Bar Gets Letter Of Reprimand From Beer Board
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
CARTA Getting Major Federal Grants As Chattanooga Is Transit Testbed
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
BOWLING ROUND-UP: October 30 Thru November 1
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/2/2023
Chattanooga Area Set To Host Largest Fast Pitch Softball Tournament In The Country
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/2/2023
Hometown Girl Lauren Alaina Takes The Stage At The Hamilton County Fair Next Weekend
Hometown Girl Lauren Alaina Takes The Stage At The Hamilton County Fair Next Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists Announced
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/2/2023
Breaking News
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos Sponsored By Chattanoogan.com
  • 11/2/2023

Businesses are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press ... more

Bikini Bar Gets Letter Of Reprimand From Beer Board
  • 11/2/2023

Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, 1401 E. 23rd St., was at the Chattanooga Beer Board for the first violation since it opened 13 years ago. The bar has a license to sell consumer beer ... more

Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
  • 11/2/2023

Christy Diamond Brandon is facing a second-degree murder charge for the fentanyl overdose death of Charles “Charlie” Rudder, 39, of East Ridge. An indictment says Ms. Brandon, 33, provided ... more

Breaking News
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
  • 11/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Evicted From CHA Property Takes Their Washer And Dryer With Her; Woman Claiming She Is Being Followed Harasses Innocent Couple
  • 11/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 192 Months In Federal Prison For Being "Poly-Drug Distributor"
Chattanooga Man Gets 192 Months In Federal Prison For Being "Poly-Drug Distributor"
  • 11/1/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 110-Month Sentence For Being Felon With A Weapon
Chattanooga Man Gets 110-Month Sentence For Being Felon With A Weapon
  • 11/1/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
A Footnote To The Footnote
  • 11/2/2023
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
  • 11/1/2023
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
  • 11/2/2023
UT Welcomes Fans To The Homecoming Game Against UConn
  • 11/1/2023
Vols Cruise Past Lenoir-Rhyne Tuesday Night
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Advance To CCS Championship With 1-0 Win
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant's Hickerson Named CCS Golfer Of The Week
  • 11/1/2023
Happenings
MainX24 Set For Dec. 2 As Southside Holds 24-Hour Party
  • 11/2/2023
AVA Member Salon Show Has Opening Reception Next Wednesday
AVA Member Salon Show Has Opening Reception Next Wednesday
  • 11/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
  • 11/2/2023
Holly Abernathy: “Never Again" Becomes "Yet Again" In Burgeoning 21st Century Holocaust
Holly Abernathy: “Never Again" Becomes "Yet Again" In Burgeoning 21st Century Holocaust
  • 11/2/2023
City Leaf Collection Starts On Monday
City Leaf Collection Starts On Monday
  • 11/1/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2023
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
  • 11/2/2023
Southern Adventist University Presents Battle Of The Steel Bands Nov. 11
Southern Adventist University Presents Battle Of The Steel Bands Nov. 11
  • 11/1/2023
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
A Footnote To The Footnote
  • 11/2/2023
Dining
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Business/Government
CDOT To Reconfigure, Re-stripe Central Avenue Between East 3rd And West Main
  • 11/2/2023
Naturalization Ceremonies To Be Held On Wednesday
  • 11/2/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For October
  • 11/1/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 26-Nov. 1
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
Bethel Christian Academy Expands Enrollment For Local Students
  • 11/2/2023
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
  • 11/2/2023
CSCC Announces Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation
CSCC Announces Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation
  • 11/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
  • 11/1/2023
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
  • 11/1/2023
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
  • 11/1/2023
Memories
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield - 11th Michigan Program Is Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2023
Native American Cherokee Program In South Pittsburg Is Nov. 5
  • 10/31/2023
Outdoors
No Trash November Aims To Remove 50,000 Pounds Of Litter From Roadways
  • 11/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
  • 11/2/2023
"Being Thankful In The Bad Times" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/1/2023
Tri-Octaves Christmas Concert Benefiting The Bethlehem Center Is Dec. 1-2
Tri-Octaves Christmas Concert Benefiting The Bethlehem Center Is Dec. 1-2
  • 11/1/2023
Obituaries
Frederick N. Brunker
Frederick N. Brunker
  • 11/2/2023
Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Kidd
Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Kidd
  • 11/2/2023
James Francis Collins
  • 11/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Williford, Donald Lee (South Pittsburg)
Williford, Donald Lee (South Pittsburg)
  • 11/2/2023
Hamby, Eugene William (Cleveland)
Hamby, Eugene William (Cleveland)
  • 11/2/2023
Carroll, Winslow Lee (Athens)
  • 11/2/2023