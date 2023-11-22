Deputy County School Supt. Sonia Stewart Is Finalist For Minneapolis Superintendent

Sonia Stewart, deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools, is one of two finalists for superintendent of the Minneapolis Public Schools.

The other finalist is Lisa Sayles-Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The Minneapolis School Board will meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 to make its final choice.

The new superintendent is to start after contract negotiations and approval of the agreement by the board.

Meet-and-greet events have been set up for the public to meet the finalists.

Ms. Stewart will be interviewed by the board on Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

At the Hamilton County Schools, Dr. Stewart oversees the Teaching and Learning, Opportunities and Access, Social Emotional Academic Development, and School Supervision departments.

She was previously community superintendent for the MidTown Learning Community in Chattanooga.

Prior to that she was the executive officer for organizational development in Metro Nashville Public Schools and was a principal there.

Dr. Stewart has a doctorate in education, leadership, and policy from Vanderbilt University; a master’s in educational leadership from Trevecca University; and a bachelor’s in mathematics from Biola University.