2 Groups Who Had $850,000 Of ARPA Funds Pulled From Them Demand The Money Back Immediately

Two groups that got a total of $850,000 that had earlier been allotted to them pulled from them by the County Commission last Wednesday are demanding the money back "immediately."

Candy Johnson of the Urban League and Rebecca Suttles of Sankofa Civic Engagement planned a press conference for Tuesday morning.

In a last-minute resolution from Commissioner Lee Helton the commission voted to pull $1,050,000 that had been pledged earlier to county Parks and Recreation and the two local groups and use the funding for two county school athletic projects.

Earlier, the Urban League was told it was getting $450,000 and the Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement was pledged $400,000. Parks and Recreation was to receive $200,000 for parking lot paving projects at the Enterprise South Nature Park.

The money is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

County Commissioner Lee Helton introduced a resolution that would allot the funds instead to provide a turf field at the Howard High School football stadium and upgrades to the softball field at Brainerd High School.

The two groups said: "The Hamilton County Commission voted on Wednesday, November 15th, to remove more than one million dollars in funding voted on and approved for ULGC and Sankofa, respectively, to advance their organizational missions as approved by the county commission.

"The funds were awarded by county resolution on July 6, 2022, and August 3, 2022, with resources stemming from The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress on March 21, 2021, designed to facilitate the United States' recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Additionally, the Treasury’s Consolidated Appropriations Act issued a final rule in August 2023 for Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLRF) which ensured that governments have the resources needed to support the communities including support for “impacted” and “disproportionately impacted” which noted that disproportionately impacted classes faced meaningfully more severe impacts, often due to preexisting disparities.

"The funds were diverted without notice or discussion and violated Tennessee Code Ann. 8-44-103 and 8-44-105. Both organizations are requesting the funds be restored as a benefit to those they serve."

About Urban League of Greater Chattanooga

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is an affiliate of the National Urban League, the nation's oldest and largest community-based movement devoted to empowering African Americans and other underserved individuals to enter the economic and social mainstream. Since 1982, the Chattanooga affiliate has served many thousands of economically disadvantaged persons, individuals representing communities of color, and minority-owned businesses through programs and initiatives that promote educational attainment, economic development, self-sufficiency, and inclusive leadership opportunities.

About Sankofa:

Sankofa Civic Engagement Organization's mission and vision is to provide support, advocacy and education to black-led organizations who are actively addressing the disparities affecting Hamilton County's most vulnerable communities of color. Sankofa Org is grounded in the belief that in order for positive and sustainable change to take place in our community, it must strengthen its efforts to be selfdetermining.