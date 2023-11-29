Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard

A man told police his RV was involved in a single vehicle crash at 3700 W. 37th St./Alton Park Boulevard. He said he rents his RV out on RVShare.com. He said three people had rented his RV. It was reported to him that his RV had been wrecked after striking a bridge at this location. He said the woman renter was driving at the time and the others who rented the RV decided to have the RV towed without reporting the crash or notifying him. He said the RV was totaled and would cost him a total of $90,000 to replace.Since being notified of the crash, he attempted to contact the renters, but has been unsuccessful. He wanted to report the incident for insurance purposes.* * *A woman on Clayton Drive told police that sometime overnight someone entered her father's unlocked Toyota Tundra and ransacked it. She said that nothing was stolen and the truck was notdamaged.* * *A man on Columbine Trail told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked Kia Soul and stole his vehicle registration.* * *The manager at Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 3800 Tennessee Ave., told police that while driving in the area he saw a black male wearing dark clothing pushing one of the laundromat carts. He said he attempted to get the cart back and followed the man to W. 40th Street. He said he just wants the laundry cart returned to him. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the man or the cart.* * *A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police that sometime overnight someone broke out the rear driver's side window on her VW Atlas (GA tag) and stole a record player. No suspect information is available.* * *A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police her vehicle was vandalized at some time, but she does not believe anything was stolen. Police observed the driver's side rear window broken and were unable to locate any suspect information. Management of the apartment complex will be searching for surveillance footage and will update police if necessary.* * *A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police early that day around 3 a.m. he heard a car alarm go off and did not think much about it. Later, he walked out to see his vehicle (Mercedes C300) had been broken into. The driver's side window was busted and multiple things were taken out of the vehicle. Most of the stuff taken was motor vehicle parts he bought from a store. He does not have any suspect information.* * *An employee at Haman's New Drivers, 253 Northgate Mall Dr., told police he observed one of the company vehicles had a broken window and a damaged steering column. He said the vehicle was undamaged when he left the night before and he noticed the damage around 4 p.m. No suspect info is available.* * *Courtesy Officers noticed a vehicle parked in the parking lot at Hamilton Pointe that may have been damaged overnight. Police do not have a victim at this time and are not positive the property damage occurred there. This is for documentation purposes only. A rear passenger side window had been broken at some point. If a complainant calls in, police will complete an incident report.* * *A woman on S. Crest Road told police her wallet had been taken from inside her vehicle at some point during the night. She admitted she had left the keys in the vehicle, therefore it wouldn't have been locked. She said her drivers license, approximately $200 cash and various credit cards were in the wallet that was taken. So far the credit cards had not had any activity on them. Police told the woman to have those cards deactivated. Police were able to send an evidence.com request link to the woman for neighbors' security footage, which she said showed a red vehicle driving down the road with a person walking along with it.* * *Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a gray Mercedes-Benz C300 with dark window tint at 180 Hwy. 153 SB. The plate returned to a Chevrolet Equinox. The driver was a black male with short hair wearing a gray beanie and black jacket. The driver appeared to be in his 30s. As police approached the vehicle, the driver fled southbound on Highway 153, then took the Shepherd Road exit. The vehicle was BOLO'd city and county.* * *A man on 6th Avenue told police he needed to make a report about his neighbor who continued to beat on the wall while he was there. He said he was told by the manager of the apartments to file a report of the incident and notify him when it was done.* * *Officers were notified of a possible disorder in at a residence on Boynton Drive. Officers attempted to make contact, but to no avail. Officers then asked Dispatch to contact the caller. Once contact was made through a phone call, the caller said all parties had left the above address and there was no need for police at this time.* * *A man told police he owns PlayPalz on Lee Highway and had a customer pay for the first half of the agreement, then leave before paying for the rest of the bill. He said the costumer said she was going outside to the car to get money, then never came back inside. He said he only wants her to pay the money and does not want to press charges. Police attempted multiple times to make contact with her at her home address and via phone, but no contact was made.* * *A woman on Cranbrook Drive told police she put a "no parking" sign in her yard about three weeks ago because she was having problems with the neighbors parking in her yard. She said she was gone for about an hour and a half that morning and, when she came home, she found her sign torn off. She said she thinks it was the neighbor lady. Police spoke with the neighbor and she said she never touched her sign and the woman is crazy. Police have been out to these two residences numerous times over ongoing neighbor feuds.