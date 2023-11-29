Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard

  • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
A man told police his RV was involved in a single vehicle crash at 3700 W. 37th St./Alton Park Boulevard. He said he rents his RV out on RVShare.com. He said three people had rented his RV. It was reported to him that his RV had been wrecked after striking a bridge at this location. He said the woman renter was driving at the time and the others who rented the RV decided to have the RV towed without reporting the crash or notifying him. He said the RV was totaled and would cost him a total of $90,000 to replace.
Since being notified of the crash, he attempted to contact the renters, but has been unsuccessful. He wanted to report the incident for insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman on Clayton Drive told police that sometime overnight someone entered her father's unlocked Toyota Tundra and ransacked it. She said that nothing was stolen and the truck was not
damaged.

* * *

A man on Columbine Trail told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked Kia Soul and stole his vehicle registration.

* * *

The manager at Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 3800 Tennessee Ave., told police that while driving in the area he saw a black male wearing dark clothing pushing one of the laundromat carts. He said he attempted to get the cart back and followed the man to W. 40th Street. He said he just wants the laundry cart returned to him. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the man or the cart.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police that sometime overnight someone broke out the rear driver's side window on her VW Atlas (GA tag) and stole a record player. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive told police her vehicle was vandalized at some time, but she does not believe anything was stolen. Police observed the driver's side rear window broken and were unable to locate any suspect information. Management of the apartment complex will be searching for surveillance footage and will update police if necessary.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police early that day around 3 a.m. he heard a car alarm go off and did not think much about it. Later, he walked out to see his vehicle (Mercedes C300) had been broken into. The driver's side window was busted and multiple things were taken out of the vehicle. Most of the stuff taken was motor vehicle parts he bought from a store. He does not have any suspect information.

* * *

An employee at Haman's New Drivers, 253 Northgate Mall Dr., told police he observed one of the company vehicles had a broken window and a damaged steering column. He said the vehicle was undamaged when he left the night before and he noticed the damage around 4 p.m. No suspect info is available.

* * *

Courtesy Officers noticed a vehicle parked in the parking lot at Hamilton Pointe that may have been damaged overnight. Police do not have a victim at this time and are not positive the property damage occurred there. This is for documentation purposes only. A rear passenger side window had been broken at some point. If a complainant calls in, police will complete an incident report.

* * *

A woman on S. Crest Road told police her wallet had been taken from inside her vehicle at some point during the night. She admitted she had left the keys in the vehicle, therefore it wouldn't have been locked. She said her drivers license, approximately $200 cash and various credit cards were in the wallet that was taken. So far the credit cards had not had any activity on them. Police told the woman to have those cards deactivated. Police were able to send an evidence.com request link to the woman for neighbors' security footage, which she said showed a red vehicle driving down the road with a person walking along with it.

* * *

Police conducted a routine traffic stop on a gray Mercedes-Benz C300 with dark window tint at 180 Hwy. 153 SB. The plate returned to a Chevrolet Equinox. The driver was a black male with short hair wearing a gray beanie and black jacket. The driver appeared to be in his 30s. As police approached the vehicle, the driver fled southbound on Highway 153, then took the Shepherd Road exit. The vehicle was BOLO'd city and county.

* * *

A man on 6th Avenue told police he needed to make a report about his neighbor who continued to beat on the wall while he was there. He said he was told by the manager of the apartments to file a report of the incident and notify him when it was done.

* * *

Officers were notified of a possible disorder in at a residence on Boynton Drive. Officers attempted to make contact, but to no avail. Officers then asked Dispatch to contact the caller. Once contact was made through a phone call, the caller said all parties had left the above address and there was no need for police at this time.

* * *

A man told police he owns PlayPalz on Lee Highway and had a customer pay for the first half of the agreement, then leave before paying for the rest of the bill. He said the costumer said she was going outside to the car to get money, then never came back inside. He said he only wants her to pay the money and does not want to press charges. Police attempted multiple times to make contact with her at her home address and via phone, but no contact was made.

* * *

A woman on Cranbrook Drive told police she put a "no parking" sign in her yard about three weeks ago because she was having problems with the neighbors parking in her yard. She said she was gone for about an hour and a half that morning and, when she came home, she found her sign torn off. She said she thinks it was the neighbor lady. Police spoke with the neighbor and she said she never touched her sign and the woman is crazy. Police have been out to these two residences numerous times over ongoing neighbor feuds.
Latest Headlines
Mayor Says Patrols Stepped Up On Frazier Avenue; Traffic Calming Options Being Considered
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2023
Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2023
Red Bank Boys Hold Off CCS Desoite Jackson's 43 Point Outburst, 74-64
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Balanced Central Defeats Short-Handed Notre Dame
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/28/2023
18th Ranked Mocs Preparing For Furman Rematch Saturday
  • Sports
  • 11/28/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHER, DANA GERALD 3011 KINNAMON DR COHUTTA, 30710 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF SCH VI (MARIJUANA) ... more

Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard
  • 11/29/2023

A man told police his RV was involved in a single vehicle crash at 3700 W. 37th St./Alton Park Boulevard. He said he rents his RV out on RVShare.com. He said three people had rented his RV. It ... more

City Council Discusses Trimming Frazier Avenue To 2 Travel Lanes, Allowing In-Line Skaters In Bike Lanes
  • 11/28/2023

The City Council meeting room was packed Tuesday afternoon with families waiting to speak to the council in outrage after the Frazier Avenue wreck on Saturday afternoon that killed two pedestrians ... more

Breaking News
2nd-Degree Murder Charge Reduced In Drug Overdose Case In Which There Was No Autopsy
2nd-Degree Murder Charge Reduced In Drug Overdose Case In Which There Was No Autopsy
  • 11/28/2023
Signal Mountain Loses Another City Manager; Town Also Looking For Public Works Director, Building Inspector
  • 11/28/2023
Police Blotter: Man Missing Pistol He Left On Trunk Of Car When Driving To Work; Couple Steals Laundry Detergent From Dollar General
  • 11/28/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/28/2023
2 Groups Who Had $850,000 Of ARPA Funds Pulled From Them "Demand The Money Back Immediately"
  • 11/27/2023
Opinion
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
  • 11/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
Jerry Summers: Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
  • 11/27/2023
Uniting In Grief And Advocating For Responsible Choices
  • 11/27/2023
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
Sports
Randy Smith: Another Championship Game
Randy Smith: Another Championship Game
  • 11/28/2023
18th Ranked Mocs Preparing For Furman Rematch Saturday
  • 11/28/2023
Lee's Dirkse, Nye Named First Team All-South Region Team
  • 11/28/2023
Lee's McLaughlin Named To First Team All-GSC
  • 11/28/2023
Lee's Hendricks Named Gulf South Hoops Player Of The Week
  • 11/28/2023
Happenings
Ice On The Landing Announces Special Activities For Week Of Nov. 27
  • 11/28/2023
Mainx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside Returns Saturday
  • 11/28/2023
Did You Know? Made in America
Did You Know? Made in America
  • 11/29/2023
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 11/28/2023
1st Season To Remember Service For Homicide Victims Is Dec. 4
1st Season To Remember Service For Homicide Victims Is Dec. 4
  • 11/28/2023
Entertainment
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Magnificat On Dec. 14
  • 11/28/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/28/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Chili Dogs
Best Of Grizzard - Chili Dogs
  • 11/28/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns This Holiday Season
  • 11/28/2023
Starry Night: A Candlelight Holiday Celebration Is Friday
Starry Night: A Candlelight Holiday Celebration Is Friday
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
  • 11/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
Jerry Summers: Don’t Drink The H20, Georgia
  • 11/27/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Tennessee New Business Filings Set 3rd Consecutive Quarterly Record
  • 11/28/2023
Leap Partners Acquires Patriot Services In Chattanooga
  • 11/28/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Our Communities, Our Growth Open Houses Are Nov. 28, Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Student Scene
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
  • 11/28/2023
HCS Opens Family Connection Center To Provide Personalized Support For Families Of HCS Students
  • 11/28/2023
Work-Based Learning Unlocks Opportunities For Students At CSCC
Work-Based Learning Unlocks Opportunities For Students At CSCC
  • 11/28/2023
Living Well
1st Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Residents Come Home For The Holidays
  • 11/28/2023
Mobile WIC Services At East Lake Community Center Begin Tuesday
  • 11/27/2023
Austin Hatcher Foundation Welcomes New Staff Enhancing Support For Families Affected By Pediatric Cancer
Austin Hatcher Foundation Welcomes New Staff Enhancing Support For Families Affected By Pediatric Cancer
  • 11/27/2023
Memories
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Obituaries
Richard “Dicky” David Trotter, Sr.
Richard “Dicky” David Trotter, Sr.
  • 11/29/2023
Shirley "Bernice" Chunn
Shirley "Bernice" Chunn
  • 11/29/2023
Patricia Dianne Lane Brumley
Patricia Dianne Lane Brumley
  • 11/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Marchant, Robin Sherry (Cleveland)
Marchant, Robin Sherry (Cleveland)
  • 11/29/2023
Roberts, Wilma M. (Spring City)
Roberts, Wilma M. (Spring City)
  • 11/29/2023
Bennett, Marie L. (Spring City)
Bennett, Marie L. (Spring City)
  • 11/29/2023