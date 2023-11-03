Multiple Wildfires Burning On Lookout Mountain, Including At High Point And Payne's Chapel

Georgia Forestry continues to work multiple forest fires in Walker County, Ga., including three on the Walker County side of Lookout Mountain.

Georgia Forestry officials said the 300-acre fire from last week on the east side of Highway 157 near Tower Road at High Point is burning again due to leaves that have fallen into the already burned-out areas.

There is a containment line around this area. Forestry officials said there are no structures in danger in this remote section that is mainly owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust.

An additional fire nearby off of Tower Road is currently burning a 100-acre area with no structures in danger. Officials said it is unclear if this fire was set or just extended from the previous 300 acres.

Tower Road leads to the tip of High Point, where there was once a fire tower. Some radio towers are at the site, which is the highest point of Lookout Mountain.