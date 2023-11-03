Multiple Wildfires Burning On Lookout Mountain, Including At High Point And Payne's Chapel

Smoke rises over a long stretch of drought-parched Lookout Mountain on Friday morning
photo by David Gardner
Georgia Forestry continues to work multiple forest fires in Walker County, Ga., including three on the Walker County side of Lookout Mountain.
Georgia Forestry officials said the 300-acre fire from last week on the east side of Highway 157 near Tower Road at High Point is burning again due to leaves that have fallen into the already burned-out areas.
There is a containment line around this area. Forestry officials said there are no structures in danger in this remote section that is mainly owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust.
An additional fire nearby off of Tower Road is currently
burning a 100-acre area with no structures in danger. Officials said it is unclear if this fire was set or just extended from the previous 300 acres.
Tower Road leads to the tip of High Point, where there was once a fire tower. Some radio towers are at the site, which is the highest point of Lookout Mountain.
A 15-acre fire off of Payne Chapel Road was also reported on Friday morning. Georgia Forestry was on the scene and working on containment in an area with a number of homes. Walker County Fire Rescue is assisting in this effort.
Forestry officials said they would contact Walker County in the event any evacuations are needed or if the fire department is needed.
Walker County officials said, "It is important to remember that Georgia Forestry is in charge of all wildland fires and Walker County Fire Rescue's primary responsibility is to protect exposures (structures) when called upon."
The woods fires have occurred after a long drought period in the Chattanooga area.