Woods Fire On Lookout Mountain Jumps Containment; Spreads To 1,400 Acres

  • Friday, November 3, 2023

Georgia Forestry officials said Friday night that the fire on Lookout Mountain on the east side of Highway 157 near Tower Road has escaped containment lines and has grown from 300 to 1,400 acres. The fire is currently only 50 percent contained.

Forestry officials continued to maintain that they would contact Walker County in the event any evacuations are needed or fire department assistance is needed.

The fire, that began over a week ago and has burned off and on, started near High Point at the location where a fire tower once stood. The site now has radio towers. The fire is now burning toward the north, sending high plumes of smoke that can be seen from downtown Chattanooga.

By Friday it had reached houses in the upscale Long Branch neighborhood, just off Nickajack Road.

Officials said a fire that broke out near Payne's Chapel Road had been contained.

Currently, 15 Forestry personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning in steep and rocky terrain, making tractor/dozer operations limited. Fire line improvements were made to structures in the valley below the fire on Thursday night, officials said.

Georgia Forestry is in charge of all wildland fires and Walker County Fire Rescue's primary responsibility is to protect exposures (structures) when called upon, it was stated.

Much of the fire that has been burning is on land owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust. The Cloudland Canyon trail goes in that vicinity from Nickajack Road to Cloudland Canyon State Park.

The first rain that is in the Chattanooga forecast is a small chance next Wednesday night:

Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Here are some Lookout Mountain resident comments from the Walker County Facebook page:

Keith Wilson
With the gusty winds, dry leaves and smoke pollution everywhere, why is there no county wide burn ban in effect? Our Firemen sure don't need any more fires to fight.

Tonya Pilcher Bird
Just because it’s forestry’s in charge we are still Walker County’s residents and we should know if we are in danger of any kind and simple communication would definitely be appropriate and appreciated! I’m very upset because I see what is going on because I live on Tower Road and for the County not to have a spokesperson for things like this is unacceptable. My daughter called Dade County and their spokesperson let us know what is going on in our own county. I’m very upset at this and I pay my taxes dutifully in this county!
 
Cindel Reed
Thank you for the update. I live on Tower Road and we have been worried all night long!!

Diane Barker
It needs to rain good up there. But not calling for it anytime soon.

Angela Priest Smith
The fire is approaching horses in a field and they are trying to jump the fence. Can anyone help rescue them?

Cynthia Nicole Sosebee
2 mins from our house, the smoke was bad this morning we were all coughing heading down the mountain.

Deedra Woody
I have seen helicopters flying over all day with water!

Dan Detweiler
Dang! I smelled heavy smoke coming home from work early this morning. Now I know why!
