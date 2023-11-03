Woods Fire On Lookout Mountain Jumps Containment; Spreads To 1,400 Acres

Drone view from the Lookout Mountain Golf Course photo by Morgan Maclellan Drone view of extensive Lookout Mountain fire photo by Morgan Maclellan Drone view toward Long Branch neighborhood by Nickajack Road photo by Morgan Maclellan Lookout fire as seen from Chattanooga Valley photo by David Gardner Fire at the Long Branch neighborhood Previous Next

Georgia Forestry officials said Friday night that the fire on Lookout Mountain on the east side of Highway 157 near Tower Road has escaped containment lines and has grown from 300 to 1,400 acres. The fire is currently only 50 percent contained.



Forestry officials continued to maintain that they would contact Walker County in the event any evacuations are needed or fire department assistance is needed.



The fire, that began over a week ago and has burned off and on, started near High Point at the location where a fire tower once stood. The site now has radio towers. The fire is now burning toward the north, sending high plumes of smoke that can be seen from downtown Chattanooga.



By Friday it had reached houses in the upscale Long Branch neighborhood, just off Nickajack Road.



Officials said a fire that broke out near Payne's Chapel Road had been contained.



Currently, 15 Forestry personnel are assigned to the fire, which is burning in steep and rocky terrain, making tractor/dozer operations limited. Fire line improvements were made to structures in the valley below the fire on Thursday night, officials said.



Georgia Forestry is in charge of all wildland fires and Walker County Fire Rescue's primary responsibility is to protect exposures (structures) when called upon, it was stated.



Much of the fire that has been burning is on land owned by the Lula Lake Land Trust. The Cloudland Canyon trail goes in that vicinity from Nickajack Road to Cloudland Canyon State Park.

The first rain that is in the Chattanooga forecast is a small chance next Wednesday night:

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.