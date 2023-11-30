Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card

  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police ex-boyfriend had come to her residence, knocking on her door, inquiring about his Xbox games. She told him that she did not have his belongings at her residence and requested that he leave her property. In response, he became increasingly agitated, demanding the return of his items. He began shouting obscenities and causing a disturbance, prompting her to contact the police. She told police of her desire for him to be trespassed from her property and the East Lake area, as she asserted he should not reside with her or anyone else nearby.
Police spoke with the ex-boyfriend, who claimed that she had invited him to retrieve the remainder of his belongings. However, upon arrival, she informed him she did not have any of his possessions. He said their disagreement escalated into an argument until police arrived. Police conducted background checks on both of them. Given that the ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance on the housing property and had no legitimate reason to be present, police issued a trespass notice, banning him from East Lake Courts and all surrounding Housing Authority properties. He was provided with the trespass notice and subsequently left the scene without further police involvement.

* * *

While patrolling the parking lot of an apartment complex on Citico Avenue, police noticed a vehicle which was not normally seen in that area. Police observed a false temp tag (TN) displayed on the rear of the vehicle. Police verified the tag with Dispatch and the tag came back to a different vehicle. Police then verified the VIN came back to a stolen vehicle out of Knoxville. Police fingerprinted the vehicle and found four separate prints located around the outside of the vehicle, which were turned in to Property. Expressway Towing towed the vehicle.

* * *

Midnight shift observed a man sleeping at the dental office at 4933 Brainerd Road. The business owner wanted the man to move along. Police spoke with the man, who was just gathering a few of his belongings prior to leaving. He gave police no problems.

* * *

A woman at the Douglas Heights Apartments on Douglas Street told police she had an altercation with a heavy-set black male in a silver Chevy Traverse. She said she parked a parking spot away from a vehicle, when the driver got out of his vehicle and came toward her. She said he said, “Roll down your window. You have to face me." The woman then drove away to the UTC Police station and called CPD. Police followed her to her apartment per her request. The woman parked crooked into her parking spot and next to a vehicle she said was the one she previously had an altercation with the driver. The vehicle she pointed out was a GM Terrain bearing a TN tag. Police advised her that if that was the vehicle she was having an issue with, she might want to park in a different spot, considering the spots are not assigned. The woman moved her vehicle and went inside her apartment.

* * *

Police responded to a business alarm on Belle Arbor Avenue. Police spoke with a man and his wife who are at the property. They said they were perspective buyers of the property, which was for sale, and were there with the realtor, who had already left, to look at the property.

* * *

A woman at the hotel at 901 Carter St. heard a commotion in the room behind her. She said she heard a man and woman arguing, which woke her up. She also heard what she believed was someone being pushed into an empty bathtub. The woman alerted the front desk clerk of what she had heard. An employee at the hotel told police a black female came up to the front desk and said the guy she was staying with in a room was trying to drown her and that she had already called the police and her own case worker. The woman then left the property and the employee said she saw the man walk back to the room. The employee described him as a black male with shoulder-length dreads, no shirt, a jean jacket and black pants. The employee wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police knocked on the door of the room and receive no answer. The employee opened the door for police and the room was unoccupied. The employee told police the man had the room key with him. Police asked her if she could lock out the man from using his key, and she said she didn't know how. The employee said the room was checked out in the name of another employee and police have no information on who the victim or the suspect are.

* * *

While looking for a possible suspect from a separate vandalism at John A. Patten Community Center, 3202 Kellys Ferry Road, police observed what appeared to be a vandalized water meter at 3520 Cummings Hwy. The water meter's access door was tied open with a black cord and the metal box protecting the piping was destroyed. Police notified info channel of the incident and will investigate for a suspect.

* * *

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police that when she had gone out to warm up her vehicle that morning, she found her steering column was broken and the ignition was on the floor. She had video of a male friend (unknown DOB or real name) at around 3 a.m. The video did not show him enter or exit the vehicle, but showed him just coming from the vehicle to the front door to ring the door bell. There is not enough evidence to charge the man with any crime. The woman said she would try to gather video from neighbors to see if anyone caught who attempted to steal her vehicle. The cost to fix the damage will be around $1,000. The woman will go through insurance to have her vehicle fixed.

* * *

A woman on Latimore Street told police someone had cut the screen on her window the previous night and she believed the person was attempting to gain entry to her home. She had declined to call police during the night, but wanted to document the property damage.

* * *

A suspicious man was reported at the Captain D's, 2008 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man, who said he wanted police to know he was going to be moving to a hotel near Sam's Club off Lee Highway. The man began to talk about how people were following him and he could hear them talking about him. Police verified the man was not having thoughts of hurting himself or anyone else. He said he did not need any assistance; he just wanted to verify that it was documented he was moving to the new area.

* * *

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police someone attempted to steal her Kia Soul. She said sometime between 1-6 a.m. the person broke out the rear left window ($500). They then entered the vehicle and took off the steering column plate and attempted to wire it. It is unknown why the person abandoned the incident. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man called police and reported that his stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to First Response towing. He said when he and his mother went to clean out the vehicle, they found several spent shell casings in the vehicle. Police recovered four spent 40S&W nickel shell casings inside the vehicle. Police collected the casings and turned them into Property.

* * *

A woman on Holland Lane told police she believes her wedding ring was stolen a couple of weeks ago. She said she sold a bunk bed to a black female in her mid-twenties who identified herself to the woman. She brought a man with her to assist in getting the bunk bed from the woman's residence. The woman does not know if either of them stole the ring at that time. They buyer was unable to be contacted by police.

* * *

A handgun was found by housekeeping in a drawer of one of the rooms at Hotel Indigo, 300 W 6th St. Management was unable to provide police with any information about the renter, since the room was purchased online by a separate company (Expedia).

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police his credit card was fraudulently used. Police met the man at the animal hospital at 6393 Lee Highway in reference to his card being run for $7,760.65. The animal hospital stated a woman (unknown DOB) brought in a dog named Bandit, and paid using the man's card. The man was now disputing the charge. The animal hospital said the man called in requesting to know who used his card. The animal hospital stated due to HIPPA violations, they could not provide him with that information. The following charges have been completed: $748.22, $428.15, $5,613.50 and $970.78. The man said he had already reported the card as well as some checks stolen. Police asked the man if he knew a woman by the name of the one who made the charges at the animal hospital, to which he said he did not. He said he does know the dog, Bandit, or the owners of the dog; the ones who stole his card and checks. The animal hospital said they would review footage and provide a photo of the woman using the card. Police provided an email address to the staff.
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, November 29th
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Lee Soccer Team Place Six On Academic All-District Teams
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Cleveland State Loses To Walters State 55-39
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2023
Breaking News
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023

Old scenes from Waldens Ridge are featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card
  • 11/30/2023

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police ex-boyfriend had come to her residence, knocking on her door, inquiring about his Xbox games. She told him that she did not have his belongings at her ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, LLOYD P 2412 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous Charges ... more

Breaking News
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
Jasper Man Charged In TBI Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 11/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2023
Police Blotter: RV Renters Total $90,000 RV Then Disappear; Woman Thinks Feuding Neighbor Tore Up "No Parking" Sign In Her Yard
  • 11/29/2023
Dr. Robertson On Board For Using Gateway Building Both For Tech School And CCA And Include Howard Connect
  • 11/28/2023
City Council Discusses Trimming Frazier Avenue To 2 Travel Lanes, Allowing In-Line Skaters In Bike Lanes
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response (2)
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Traffic Study Needed On North Side Of River
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati-Choo Choo City Comparison No. 1
  • 11/28/2023
Sports
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • 11/29/2023
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
Notre Dame Comes Back For 74-69 Win Over Lady Vols
  • 11/29/2023
Lee Soccer Team Place Six On Academic All-District Teams
  • 11/29/2023
Cleveland State Loses To Walters State 55-39
  • 11/29/2023
Happenings
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
Hamilton County Posthumously Honors County Trailblazers Dalton Roberts And Claude Ramsey
  • 11/29/2023
Official Chattanooga Christmas Ornament Features Tennessee Aquarium
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
Jerry Summers: Before Baylor And McCallie
  • 11/30/2023
Intersection Of Dover Lane And Ringgold Road To Be Closed In East Ridge Beginning Monday
  • 11/29/2023
Did You Know? Made in America
Did You Know? Made in America
  • 11/29/2023
Entertainment
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
Celebrate The Holiday Season With “Scrooge! The Musical” At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 11/29/2023
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
Lee To Host Lessons And Carols Dec. 7
  • 11/29/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns This Holiday Season
  • 11/28/2023
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
Chattanooga Girls Choir To Host Sounds Of The Season Winter Concert Dec. 9
  • 11/28/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Magnificat On Dec. 14
  • 11/28/2023
Opinion
When Will The Car Murders Stop? - And Response (2)
  • 11/29/2023
Our Pick-Pocket County Mayor - And Response
  • 11/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
Jerry Summers: Memphis 60, Choo Choo City 1
  • 11/29/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
Grant, Konvalinka & Harrison, P.C. Adds 2 Associates
  • 11/29/2023
K9 Used In 2 Separate Arrests - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 11/29/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 11/29/23
  • 11/29/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Our Communities, Our Growth Open Houses Are Nov. 28, Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Student Scene
UTC Chancellor Steven Angle Elected To CUMU Board Of Directors
  • 11/29/2023
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
School Resource Officer Introduced To Collegedale Academy
  • 11/28/2023
HCS Opens Family Connection Center To Provide Personalized Support For Families Of HCS Students
  • 11/28/2023
Living Well
Tennessee Leads Fight Against Foster Care Placement Rule
  • 11/29/2023
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Sunny 92.3 FM Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Sunny Cares 4 Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 11/29/2023
1st Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Residents Come Home For The Holidays
  • 11/28/2023
Memories
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
Obituaries
George Houston Simmons
George Houston Simmons
  • 11/29/2023
Mary Stiles Rook
Mary Stiles Rook
  • 11/29/2023
Judy Vernon King
Judy Vernon King
  • 11/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Toomey, Faye Baxter (Athens)
  • 11/29/2023
Murphy, Dora Mae
Murphy, Dora Mae
  • 11/29/2023
Waters, Margaret
Waters, Margaret
  • 11/29/2023