Police Blotter: Woman's Ex Comes Back For His Xbox Games And Is Trespassed; Woman Charges Nearly $8,000 Vet Bill To Stolen Credit Card

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police ex-boyfriend had come to her residence, knocking on her door, inquiring about his Xbox games. She told him that she did not have his belongings at her residence and requested that he leave her property. In response, he became increasingly agitated, demanding the return of his items. He began shouting obscenities and causing a disturbance, prompting her to contact the police. She told police of her desire for him to be trespassed from her property and the East Lake area, as she asserted he should not reside with her or anyone else nearby.Police spoke with the ex-boyfriend, who claimed that she had invited him to retrieve the remainder of his belongings. However, upon arrival, she informed him she did not have any of his possessions. He said their disagreement escalated into an argument until police arrived. Police conducted background checks on both of them. Given that the ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance on the housing property and had no legitimate reason to be present, police issued a trespass notice, banning him from East Lake Courts and all surrounding Housing Authority properties. He was provided with the trespass notice and subsequently left the scene without further police involvement.* * *While patrolling the parking lot of an apartment complex on Citico Avenue, police noticed a vehicle which was not normally seen in that area. Police observed a false temp tag (TN) displayed on the rear of the vehicle. Police verified the tag with Dispatch and the tag came back to a different vehicle. Police then verified the VIN came back to a stolen vehicle out of Knoxville. Police fingerprinted the vehicle and found four separate prints located around the outside of the vehicle, which were turned in to Property. Expressway Towing towed the vehicle.* * *Midnight shift observed a man sleeping at the dental office at 4933 Brainerd Road. The business owner wanted the man to move along. Police spoke with the man, who was just gathering a few of his belongings prior to leaving. He gave police no problems.* * *A woman at the Douglas Heights Apartments on Douglas Street told police she had an altercation with a heavy-set black male in a silver Chevy Traverse. She said she parked a parking spot away from a vehicle, when the driver got out of his vehicle and came toward her. She said he said, “Roll down your window. You have to face me." The woman then drove away to the UTC Police station and called CPD. Police followed her to her apartment per her request. The woman parked crooked into her parking spot and next to a vehicle she said was the one she previously had an altercation with the driver. The vehicle she pointed out was a GM Terrain bearing a TN tag. Police advised her that if that was the vehicle she was having an issue with, she might want to park in a different spot, considering the spots are not assigned. The woman moved her vehicle and went inside her apartment.* * *Police responded to a business alarm on Belle Arbor Avenue. Police spoke with a man and his wife who are at the property. They said they were perspective buyers of the property, which was for sale, and were there with the realtor, who had already left, to look at the property.* * *A woman at the hotel at 901 Carter St. heard a commotion in the room behind her. She said she heard a man and woman arguing, which woke her up. She also heard what she believed was someone being pushed into an empty bathtub. The woman alerted the front desk clerk of what she had heard. An employee at the hotel told police a black female came up to the front desk and said the guy she was staying with in a room was trying to drown her and that she had already called the police and her own case worker. The woman then left the property and the employee said she saw the man walk back to the room. The employee described him as a black male with shoulder-length dreads, no shirt, a jean jacket and black pants. The employee wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police knocked on the door of the room and receive no answer. The employee opened the door for police and the room was unoccupied. The employee told police the man had the room key with him. Police asked her if she could lock out the man from using his key, and she said she didn't know how. The employee said the room was checked out in the name of another employee and police have no information on who the victim or the suspect are.* * *While looking for a possible suspect from a separate vandalism at John A. Patten Community Center, 3202 Kellys Ferry Road, police observed what appeared to be a vandalized water meter at 3520 Cummings Hwy. The water meter's access door was tied open with a black cord and the metal box protecting the piping was destroyed. Police notified info channel of the incident and will investigate for a suspect.* * *A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police that when she had gone out to warm up her vehicle that morning, she found her steering column was broken and the ignition was on the floor. She had video of a male friend (unknown DOB or real name) at around 3 a.m. The video did not show him enter or exit the vehicle, but showed him just coming from the vehicle to the front door to ring the door bell. There is not enough evidence to charge the man with any crime. The woman said she would try to gather video from neighbors to see if anyone caught who attempted to steal her vehicle. The cost to fix the damage will be around $1,000. The woman will go through insurance to have her vehicle fixed.* * *A woman on Latimore Street told police someone had cut the screen on her window the previous night and she believed the person was attempting to gain entry to her home. She had declined to call police during the night, but wanted to document the property damage.* * *A suspicious man was reported at the Captain D's, 2008 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man, who said he wanted police to know he was going to be moving to a hotel near Sam's Club off Lee Highway. The man began to talk about how people were following him and he could hear them talking about him. Police verified the man was not having thoughts of hurting himself or anyone else. He said he did not need any assistance; he just wanted to verify that it was documented he was moving to the new area.* * *A woman on Sequoia Drive told police someone attempted to steal her Kia Soul. She said sometime between 1-6 a.m. the person broke out the rear left window ($500). They then entered the vehicle and took off the steering column plate and attempted to wire it. It is unknown why the person abandoned the incident. There is no suspect information.* * *A man called police and reported that his stolen vehicle was recovered and towed to First Response towing. He said when he and his mother went to clean out the vehicle, they found several spent shell casings in the vehicle. Police recovered four spent 40S&W nickel shell casings inside the vehicle. Police collected the casings and turned them into Property.* * *A woman on Holland Lane told police she believes her wedding ring was stolen a couple of weeks ago. She said she sold a bunk bed to a black female in her mid-twenties who identified herself to the woman. She brought a man with her to assist in getting the bunk bed from the woman's residence. The woman does not know if either of them stole the ring at that time. They buyer was unable to be contacted by police.* * *A handgun was found by housekeeping in a drawer of one of the rooms at Hotel Indigo, 300 W 6th St. Management was unable to provide police with any information about the renter, since the room was purchased online by a separate company (Expedia).* * *A man on Hixson Pike told police his credit card was fraudulently used. Police met the man at the animal hospital at 6393 Lee Highway in reference to his card being run for $7,760.65. The animal hospital stated a woman (unknown DOB) brought in a dog named Bandit, and paid using the man's card. The man was now disputing the charge. The animal hospital said the man called in requesting to know who used his card. The animal hospital stated due to HIPPA violations, they could not provide him with that information. The following charges have been completed: $748.22, $428.15, $5,613.50 and $970.78. The man said he had already reported the card as well as some checks stolen. Police asked the man if he knew a woman by the name of the one who made the charges at the animal hospital, to which he said he did not. He said he does know the dog, Bandit, or the owners of the dog; the ones who stole his card and checks. The animal hospital said they would review footage and provide a photo of the woman using the card. Police provided an email address to the staff.