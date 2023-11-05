Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Switched Her Electrical Box; Copper Cable Stolen From Utility Poles

  • Sunday, November 5, 2023

A woman on Lockington Lane told police she believed her basement had been broken into and her electrical box switched out. The woman showed an officer the basement and the electrical box and there was no evidence to support her idea that there had been a break-in. The woman was told there was no evidence of a crime and, if her electrical system was malfunctioning, she would need to call an electrician.

* * *

Police responded to a verbal disorder at W. 10th Street and Market Street. A man and a woman were arguing and an officer watched for a while before approaching. The woman said they were in a verbal disorder and that she didn’t need police.

* * *

A man on University Street told police several items were stolen from his vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Bunch Street told police her neighbor’s lawn company had trimmed her rose bushes that are on the line dividing the two properties. She said it has been the same lawn company for a while and they should know where the line is. The officer spoke to her neighbor who said she was unaware that the lawn company had done this. The officer saw the bushes may have been trimmed but there were no clippings lying around to show it had been done recently.

* * *

Police responded to a property call on Zinnia Street and spoke with a woman. She was swaying, slurring her words, and unable to logically explain to police what was going on. The officer provided her a complaint card and politely requested her to call back in when her state of mind was more sober.

* * *

A woman told police she left her phone by mistake on the toilet paper holder at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Three minutes later a black female entered the restroom and left four minutes later only to arrive again two minutes later with another black female. The two women were seen exiting the bathroom with the victim’s phone in hand. The last known ping location for the iPhone was on E. Main Street near the Flying Squirrel bar.

* * *

Police were called to E. 42nd Street and Quinn Adams Street for a disorder between a man and a woman. Both said they had called police. They told police they wanted the other to leave each other alone. An officer told them to stay to themselves and left. The man then called police about the woman again, and said she had been starting an argument with him. The officer responded again and told them to leave each other alone.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw an open door at the UTC Women's Softball Hitting Facility at 1254 E. 3rd St. The main entrance/exit door was left open by the deadbolt being engaged outside of the locking mechanism, leaving the door to be propped open. The building was cleared by responding CPD units and no one was found inside. Police were not able to determine if anything was stolen. A complaint card was left inside the facility and the head coach was contacted.

* * *

A security guard at Studio 58 at 4817 Highway 58 said a man attempted to enter the property. The guard patted the man down before letting him enter and found a Kimber Micro 9mm, with a loaded magazine in his waistband. The guard took the firearm from the man and the man walked away from the property without his gun. Police ran the firearm through NCIC and it was not stolen and couldn’t find any reason for the man to not have the firearm. It was taken to Property for safekeeping until he claims it.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone she parked her vehicle at 150 Riverfront Pkwy. in the parking lot for Southern Belle. The vehicle had a bike rack with a bike on it. When she returned, the bike was gone. There was no damage to the bike rack, which was attached to the outside of her vehicle. She estimates the bike at around $3,500 value.

* * *

A project manager on Airpark Drive told police a mini excavator they were using on a job site was stolen over the weekend. One of the workers saw the tractor Saturday while onsite but that morning when they came in for work the tractor was not there.

* * *

A facility technician for AT&T told police over the phone he was working at 6310 Dayton Blvd. and discovered that about 60 feet of copper cable had been stolen off the utility poles. It had been cut loose from the poles and it may cost around $800 to replace it but he's not sure of the exact amount. He has no idea who did this but it was most likely done over the weekend.

