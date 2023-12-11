6 Apply For Upcoming Tennessee Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider six candidates when it meets to select nominees for the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Roger A. Page, effective Aug. 31, 2024.

The applicants are:

Tony Childress

J. Ross Dyer

Van Douglas McMahan

Camille R. McMullen

Jeffrey C. Smith

Mary L. Wagner

The council will hold a public meeting to consider the candidates on Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Belmont College of Law, Randall and Sadie Baskin Center, 1901 15th Ave. South, Nashville, Tn. 37212 at 9 a.m. CST. Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing. Any member of the public may express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615 741-2687.

The council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.