Crossville Woman Found In Her Burning House Had Been Shot; Suspect Takes His Own Life

A 66-year-old woman found inside her burning Crossville home on Dec. 3 had died from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it was learned that Frank Lackey, 57 of Nashville had been living with the victim, Gale Meister.

During the probe, investigators were able to determine the approximate location of Lackey to be in Rutherford County, Tennessee. A Special Agent with the TBI observed Lackey driving Ms. Meister's vehicle. A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop of Lackey; however, before the deputy could approach the vehicle, Lackey took his own life with a gunshot to the head.

On Dec. 3 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Cumberland County Fire Department units responded to a residence that was fully engulfed in flames at 1041 Flathead Road in Crossville.

The body of Ms. Meister was discovered inside the residence. Her identity was not known at the time.

She has since been positively identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into the cause of the house fire and the death of Ms. Meister.

Officials said, "It was revealed by the Medical Examiner’s Office that Ms. Meister did not perish in the fire but rather died from a gunshot wound. Shortly after the investigation began Investigators discovered that another individual had been residing with Ms. Meister and both this individual and Ms. Meister's vehicle were missing from the scene."

The incident is being treated as a domestic homicide, arson, and suicide.

Sheriff Casey Cox stated, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Meister during this difficult time. We hope that the conclusion of this investigation will bring some measure of closure to the family and friends of Ms. Meister."

