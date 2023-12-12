Mississippi Man Said Birthday Visit To Chattanooga For Child Sex "Looking To Be Best Trip I've Ever Taken"

A Mississippi man said a birthday visit to Chattanooga for sex with very young boys "is looking to be the best trip I've ever taken." He said, "I can't wait."

Dennis Gaal, 49, of Picayune, Ms., was arrested at the Hotel Chalet at the Chattanooga Choo Choo soon after arriving in town.

He is charged with child rape and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

Gaal had not realized his online conversation was with an undercover FBI officer.

The officer said he began communicating with a man who joined a private online group on Nov. 12. He said the man stated he was originally from Louisiana, but had moved to Mississippi. He said at the time he was in California working as a chef for an offshore hiring company.

He said the man, later identified as Gaal, expressed a preference for very young boys and told of past molestations. Gaal also revealed that he is on a Sex Offender list for convictions in 2000 for sex with a two-year-old boy.

Gaal said his birthday was Dec. 11, and he suggested that he drive up to Chattanooga and get a hotel room. He sent a photo of five infant outfits and an infant elephant rattle, which he said he would bring with him.

Gaal booked a second room for the individual (undercover officer) who was allegedly to supply him with the very young boys.