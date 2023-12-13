Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man Making Her Uncomfortable To Leave; Man Upset Another Man Threw A Sandwich At Him

  • Wednesday, December 13, 2023

A woman on Boynton Drive told police a man was grabbing her in a playful way and made her feel uncomfortable. She said he was still there and wanted him to leave because he didn’t live in the area. Police spoke with the man and he said he was playing with the woman. He said "it wasn't like that" and he didn’t mean anything by it. Police asked the man if he lived there and he said he was waiting on his uncle. Police asked the man to wait for his uncle off the property and he agreed. Then the man decided to just leave the area.

* * *

A woman at an Airbnb on E. 14th Street told police over the phone the window was broken on her boyfriend's vehicle, sometime while it was parked there overnight. Some items were stolen out of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman at Recycling at 4504 N. Access Road told police she got into a verbal argument with a man who was dumping stuff they didn’t allow. The employee wanted the man trespassed. An officer told the man he was no longer allowed on the property and he left without any issue.

* * *

A woman on Gillespie Road told police over the phone the window was broken on the driver side back door of her vehicle around 9 or 10 a.m. The vehicle had been entered and her wallet was stolen. She had left the car locked.

* * *

Police were called to apartments on Greendale Way for a disorder. A man said a woman was destroying the apartment while she was packing her belongings. She said she wasn’t destroying anything and was trying to get her stuff. Most of the property in the apartment belonged to the woman. The officer told both to avoid being around and talking to each other while packing. Both were calm when police left.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue told police over the phone he left his car locked overnight and, when he returned the next morning, his backpack had been stolen from inside. He believed someone possibly picked one of the door locks to get in it because there was no damage.

* * *

A woman on N. Parkdale Avenue told police she entered her residence at approximately 8:30 a.m., and at 8:32 a.m. her Ring doorbell camera captured a middle-aged black male enter her unlocked vehicle. She said her green backpack (valued at $30) was stolen from the vehicle. Inside the backpack were various tools, an Apple iPhone 12 Pro (valued at $400), and Apple ear buds (valued at $20). At this time there is no true identifying information in regards to the suspect.

* * *

A man on S. Watkins Street told police he last saw his vehicle around 1 a.m. that morning and later around 8:45 a.m. his kids discovered that the windshield had been broken out. He then realized someone had thrown a brick through it. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

Police were called to an open door at an apartment on Hickory Valley Road. Police arrived to find the apartment door open and no response. Police cleared the apartment and found the occupants of the apartment in their rooms. Police conducted a safety sweep of the apartment. and were able to determine the apartment was safe and no crime had occurred. Police explained to the residents why police were called and why actions were taken. All residents were free to go about their business and police left the scene without incident.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 801 Pine St. The vehicle was located in the parking garage at the Westin Hotel, first level. The vehicle was unlocked and backed into the very south end of the garage. While conducting inventory of the vehicle, a 9mm shell casing was located in the passenger side rear floorboard. The casing was collected by police. An investigator was able to pull two finger prints from the interior of the vehicle. Mosteller's #2 responded and towed the vehicle to their lot at 2104 E. 24th Street Place. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC by Dispatch.

* * *

A woman on Aventine Way told police that sometime within the past 48 hours her vehicle was vandalized. She said her ignition and bottom of the steering column had been torn apart and damaged. She said her doors had been left unlocked during the time of the crime. Based on the damage, there is a possibility this was an attempted auto theft, but police cannot confirm at this time. Only one camera is operable at this location and it is at the front gate, not where this crime occurred.

* * *

A man told police he believes he lost his wallet while at Santana's Barber Shop, 7794 E. Brainerd Road, the day before. He said he last had it around noon before he got there and later realized it was gone around 1:30-2 p.m. He's not sure what happened to it exactly. He asked if it might have been turned into police and was told he would have to check with the Property Division for that.

* * *

A man on W. 37th Street told police a resident at his complex filed a false report involving him. Police checked for a report, but did not find one. The man said he wanted to be covered and have his name cleared of any false reports. He also said he had already spoken to the initial responding officer for this earlier report. He wanted to document this at this time.

* * *

A man told police he was earlier trespassed from a woman's property because he was attempting to get his phone from her and he believed she was in possession of it. He said he needed police assistance in retrieving his phone from her now, to keep from trespassing again. Police made contact with the woman, who said she did not know where the man's phone was and she had not seen it. Police informed the man of her statement.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St. The man who called told police another man had seen him walking into the kitchen, when suddenly that man became agitated and proceeded to throw a sandwich at him. The caller did not sustain any injuries from the incident. The other man was no longer on scene, and police told the caller they would document the occurrence.

