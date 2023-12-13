Thieves Make Off With Lookout Mountain Vehicle After Keys Left In Unlocked Car

Jim Bentley, Lookout Mountain, Tn., commissioner of fire and police, said that at the last four commission meetings, he has warned residents of the town to lock their car doors and remove valuables. Some people have not been listening to the warnings, he said. On the morning of Dec. 12, a group returned to the mountain, said Commissioner Bentley.

He said cameras captured them trying to open the door of a pickup truck and leaving it when they found the doors were locked. When they tried the doors of a car in the driveway, which was unlocked with the keys inside, they drove off. From the tag readers at the entrance to Lookout Mountain, police could see the group came into the town and then left within seven minutes. So this type of activity has started back up, and people need to beware, said the commissioner.

Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood said she was proud to report that Lookout Mountain Elementary School was recently recognized as one of the top 10 elementary schools in the state of Tennessee. It has been ranked number eight. She said that accolades like this, and being named a National Blue Ribbon School last year, exemplifies the good work that goes on inside the walls of the building.

Currently, the third through fifth graders are taking benchmark assessments. She said that these help the teachers gauge the student’s understanding and helps them prepare for the TCap testing that is done in the spring. In early December students presented the holiday program “Gnome for the Holidays.” And she said it demonstrated the quality of LMS’s fine arts program. There were two standing room only crowds at the performances. There is a longstanding tradition for parents, grandparents and residents to join with the town and the PTA to contribute to the annual fund for the school, and she said mailers have been sent to residents asking for support.

Lookout Mountain had a very good football season, said Parks and Playgrounds Commissioner Joe Hailey and since it ended, there is not a lot of activity in the way of organize sports going on at The Commons. During this down time, the commissioner is getting bids for putting new lights on Senter Field. They will be installed next spring. Commissioner Hailey is also gathering information for a roof system that will be put over the batting cages.

Police Officer Christina Henderson has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant for the Lookout Mountain Police Department. Deputy Chief of Fire and Police Dale Taylor said that Officer Henderson has extensive experience in law enforcement, starting her career in 2005 with the Catoosa County Sherif’s Department. In 2008 she completed the Chattanooga Police Academy and worked for the city of Chattanooga in the patrol, fugitive, vice, narcotics, crime suppression and robbery divisions. She came to Lookout Mountain in 2021 and now has completed Basic Live Firefighter training and soon will complete Basic EMT training.

The priority of the public works department now is removing leaves, said Commissioner of Public Works William Valadez. Both he and some town employees have received complaints about brush not being picked up, and some of the messages have been rude, he said. People need to understand that there are only so many employees and they will get to brush as they are able. The commissioner asks for residents to be nice to the town employees and understand there are limitations. An on-going issue is trying to get bids to repair or replace a stopped-up drain pipe on Fairy Trail. He said the process has been hindered because of a series of miscommunications.

Jennifer Waycaster, certified municipal financial officer, said that property taxes are just beginning to come in. As of now, 30 percent of expected revenue for the year has been received. She said that the year’s audit report shows two findings. The first is that a better way needs to be found for keeping up with fuel usage for each department. The second finding was for a procedure that was used to reimburse for an emergency expense.

Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger said that the kitchen used by the fire and police department is being rebuilt and that progress is being made. She thanked the officers for their patience during the work.

In Mayor Walker Jones’ absence, Ms. Pippenger said the mayor wants to thank all the garden clubs on the mountain for decorating the town for Christmas. This year there will be new lights in Temple Park on West Brow Road. The mayor gives special thanks to the Crimmins family for giving the town the Christmas trees around the fountain and to the public works employees for lighting all the trees.

Commissioner Bentley requests for town residents to contribute to the employees Christmas Fund. The bonuses are given at the annual breakfast. He said it is not too late to return the envelops that have been mailed to each home.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.