Schools Recommend New Red Bank-Hixson Elementary, Clifton Hills Elementary, Gateway School; Options Given For Soddy Daisy Middle

County school officials are recommending a new elementary school combining Alpine Crest, Rivermont, and Dupont elementaries with the location still undetermined.

Officials also recommend renovating the Gateway building into a new Chattanooga High School absorbing Howard Connect, building a new Clifton Hills Elementary, expanding Thrasher Elementary on Signal Mountain, combining Brainerd High and Dalewood Middle at the Brainerd campus, and renovating the Cigna building for an expansion of East Brainerd Elementary.

The proposals are due to be discussed by the school board on Thursday night.

Of two options given, the only difference was what to do about Soddy Daisy Middle School. The first option calls for spending $25 million to $30 million renovating the current Soddy Daisy High School site into a 6-12 campus combining both Soddy Daisy Middle School and Soddy Daisy High School. A second option is to spend $50 million to $60 million to build a new Soddy Daisy Middle at the current site.

County school officials said there was significant opposition to a plan from the Facilities Committee placing the combined Red Bank-Hixson school at the Dupont campus in Hixson. School officials said there is a possibility it could be built on Dayton Boulevard at the old Red Bank Middle School site. It would require an agreement with the city of Red Bank to relinquish the property, it was stated.

At a called meeting on Wednesday night, the Red Bank Commission continued to urge keeping an elementary within the city limits and offered $1 million of ARPA funds toward a new school. Those funds were earlier designated for a public works garage.

Voting against the move were Commissioners Pete Phillips and Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey.

School officials said there could be a swap of the Alpine Crest property owned by the schools for the Dayton Boulevard site owned by the city of Red Bank pending appraisals of each.

Option 1 Years 1-3

$200 million to $230 million, Seven buildings improved, 13 school communities served

1. $50 Million

Renovate the Gateway campus into Chattanooga High School. Renovations will include additional 6-12 seats which will allow for the phased out closure of Howard Connect providing relief to the overcrowding at The Howard School.

2. $35 million to $40 million

Build a new elementary school combining the Alpine Crest, Rivermont, and Dupont school communities. Utilizing existing capacity at Red Bank Elementary and Hixson Elementary for a student population of between 650-800 students.

3. $25 million to $30 million

Renovate the current Brainerd HS site into a 6-12 campus combining both Dalewood MS and Brainerd HS communities. The expanded site will include an addition, renovations to much of the existing building, and athletic upgrades on the new 6-12 campus.

4. $25 million to $30 million

Renovate the current Soddy Daisy HS site into a 6-12 campus combining both Soddy Daisy MS & Soddy Daisy HS communities. The expanded site will include upgraded athletic facilities, renovations as needed in existing space, and improved traffic flow and parking

5. $35-$40 million

Build a new Clifton Hills on the current site, taking into consideration the floodplain, designed to hold 800 students. If appropriate, renovate existing space and build additional new space (similar to CSLA).

6. $15 million to $20 million

Expand Thrasher Elementary on Signal Mountain to hold 800 students

7. $15 million to $20 million

Renovate the existing former Cigna building into a K-2 primary school serving the East Brainerd Elementary zone.

Option 2 Years 1-3

$225 million to $260 million, 7 buildings improved | 13 school communities served

1. $50 Million

Renovate the Gateway campus into Chattanooga High School. Renovations will include additional 6-12 seats which will allow for the phased out closure of Howard Connect providing relief to the overcrowding at The Howard School.

2. $35 million to $40 million

Build a new elementary school combining the Alpine Crest, Rivermont, and Dupont school communities. Utilizing existing capacity at Red Bank Elementary and Hixson Elementary for a student population of between 650-800 students.

3. $25 million to $30 million

Renovate the current Brainerd HS site into a 6-12 campus combining both Dalewood MS and Brainerd HS communities. The expanded site will include an addition, renovations to much of the existing building, and athletic upgrades on the new 6-12 campus.

4. $35 million to $40 million

Build a new Clifton Hills on the current site, taking into consideration the floodplain, designed to hold 800 students. If appropriate, renovate existing space and build additional new space (similar to CSLA).

5. $15 million to $20 million

Expand Thrasher Elementary on Signal Mountain to hold 800 students

6. $50 million to $60 million

Build New Soddy Daisy MS on existing site

7. $15 million to $20 million

Renovate the existing former Cigna building into a K-2 primary school serving the East Brainerd Elementary zone.

The report gives these details:

Clifton Hills Elementary ORIGINAL PROPOSAL Large expansions to Eastside and East Lake Elementary will allow for the closure of Clifton Hills Elementary, an aging, overcrowded school located in a flood zone. WHAT WE HEARD Overall, there is a strong sentiment against the plan as it reads, with stakeholders expressing a desire for more involvement in the decision-making process. Participants highlighted the need for careful consideration of safety, cultural sensitivity, student well-being, staff support, and maintaining community bonds in any future developments. Participants emphasized the need for well-equipped facilities, thoughtful building design, and strong community involvement in the new school. FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE Build Clifton Hills on Current Site - $35-$40 Million Priority 5 Build a new Clifton Hills on the current site, taking into consideration the flood zone, designed to hold 800 students. If appropriate, renovate existing space and build additional new space (similar to CSLA). FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION TWO Build Clifton Hills on Current Site - $35-$40 Million Priority 4 Build a new Clifton Hills on the current site, taking into consideration the flood zone, designed to hold 800 students. If appropriate, renovate existing space and build additional new space (similar to CSLA).

Gateway Flagship Campus ORIGINAL PROPOSAL The Golden Gateway campus presents an opportunity to build on Hamilton County’s legacy of excellence in magnet schools and career and technical education. WHAT WE HEARD Clarification is needed about the proposal’s specifics and impacts. Focus on preserving the unique culture of CCA, alongside concerns about capacity, program integrity, and the broader impact of the proposed changes on students and the community. Feasibility concerns of integrating multiple educational pathways. The importance of expanding CTE opportunities, especially those with a design and technical emphasis, is emphasized as a way to provide valuable skills for the future workforce. FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE and OPTION TWO Renovate Gateway into 6-12 Chattanooga High School - $50 Million Priority 1 Renovate the Gateway campus into Chattanooga High School with a creative arts pathway and initially computer science pathway with the intent to open more CTE pathways in future years. Renovations will include additional 6-12 seats which will allow for the phased out closure of Howard Connect providing relief to the overcrowding at The Howard School.

New School for the Hixson and Red Bank Communities ORIGINAL PROPOSAL Build a new elementary school on the large site of Dupont Elementary, consolidating three of the four small, aging schools (Alpine Crest, Dupont, Hixson, and Rivermont) onto one world class campus. WHAT WE HEARD Overall, there is a strong sentiment against the plan as it reads, with stakeholders expressing a desire for more involvement in the decision-making process. Participants emphasized the importance of maintaining small school cultures and meeting the unique needs of diverse student populations. Desire to explore alternative consolidation plans that include enhancing existing facilities, zoning and enrollment strategies, and leveraging community resources while still meeting the needs of each school community. FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE and OPTION TWO New elementary school in Red Bank- $35-40 Million Priority 2 Build a new elementary school combining the Alpine Crest, Rivermont, and Dupont school communities. Utilizing existing capacity at Red Bank Elementary and Hixson Elementary the school would be for a student population of between 650-800 students. The recommended locations would be the following: The former Red Bank MS site on Dayton Blvd that would require an agreement with the City of Red Bank. The recommendation is to enter into an interlocal agreement with the City of Red Bank to swap the Alpine Crest Property for the Dayton Blvd property pending appropriate appraisals. This agreement would need to be finalized by March or April of 2024. The existing Dupont Elementary Site.

Expand Thrasher Elementary ORIGINAL PROPOSAL Thrasher Elementary is well known as one of Tennessee’s finest elementary schools, but rapid growth of young families on Signal Mountain has overwhelmed the current facility. WHAT WE HEARD Increased traffic and potential safety issues were a frequent concern. Ensure any expansion includes larger facilities to accommodate for future growth and addresses existing issues. Support for addressing current facility issues through expansion FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE Expand Thrasher Elementary- $15-20 Million Priority 6 Expand Thrasher Elementary to hold 800 students FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION TWO Expand Thrasher Elementary- $15-20 Million Priority 5 Expand Thrasher Elementary to hold 800 students

Renovate in Brainerd HS into a 6-12 Campus ORIGINAL PROPOSAL Brainerd High School’s declining enrollment presents the county with an opportunity to align the school’s academic and athletic mission with others like Signal Mountain and Tyner Academy by co-locating middle school and high school. Closing Dalewood Middle School and expanding and renovating Brainerd’s campus will ignite a new era of greatness at one of our community’s proudest schools. WHAT WE HEARD A prominent concern revolves around the merger of middle and high school students, with many expressing unease about potential safety issues and the impact on younger students. The historical and cultural significance of both Dalewood and Brainerd schools is a recurring theme, with worries about losing community identity and the legacy of these institutions. Questions about the fate of Dalewood's property and programs, along with logistical issues such as traffic congestion and the adequacy of facilities, highlight the need for a more detailed and transparent plan. The community also seeks reassurance on maintaining effective teacher-student ratios and ensuring that the unique needs of special education students are met in the new setup. FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE and OPTION TWO: Renovate Brainerd High School in 6-12 site- $25-30 Million Priority 3 Renovate the current Brainerd High School site into a 6-12 campus combining both Dalewood Middle and Brainerd High School communities. The expanded site will include an addition, renovations to much of the existing building, and athletic upgrades on the new 6-12 campus. Additionally, consider moving Barger Elementary School to the current Dalewood building after the new 6-12 Brainerd campus is complete.

Renovate Former Cigna Building into New East Brainerd Elementary ORIGINAL PROPOSAL Follow through on plans to provide for continued growth in East Brainerd by developing the recently acquired Cigna facility into an expansion of East Brainerd Elementary. WHAT WE HEARD Participants seek clarification on expansion plans such as whether the entire school will move to Cigna or specific grade levels. Participants would like to know how staff and students will be integrated to maintain a sense of unity. A plan for continued area growth and increased traffic was requested. Rezoning is not preferred as a way to address continued growth in the area. A recommendation was made to hold tours of the new facility for parents. FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS OPTION ONE and OPTION TWO Renovate former Cigna building into K-2 campus- $15-20 Million Priority 7 Renovate the existing former Cigna building into a K-2 primary school serving the East Brainerd Elementary zone